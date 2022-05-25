Narinder Batra resigns as Indian Olympic Association President 

Narinder Batra resigned as the President of Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on May 25, 2022. Batra announced that he is not going to run for another term as President of the body. He said that his role as FIH President requires more time.

Narinder Batra is also the President of the International Hockey Federation. He said that at a time when the world hockey is undergoing essential development phase with new creation of a new competition this year, the FIH Hockey Nations Cup and launch of engaging platforms and activities, his role as FIH President requires more time for all these activities.

He said that consequently, he decided not to run for another term as President of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA). He said that the time has come for him to leave the role to someone coming with a fresh mind and new ideas to take Indian sports to much much greater heights.

“It’s been a privilege and a tremendous honour to serve in my capacity as President of IOA throughout my term, I’ve been guided by one goal only: the good and the betterment of Indian sport," Batra said in a statement.

Impact

Narinder Batra's decision to step down as IOA President means that his membership of International Olympic Committee will also end as the coveted position was linked to his IOA presidency.

About Narinder Batra

International Hockey Federation President Narinder Batra was elected as the President of Indian Olympic Association (IOA) at its Annual General Meeting held in New Delhi on December 14, 2017. He had become a member of the Indian Olympic Association in 2019.

He was elected as the IOA President with an overwhelming majority, winning 143 votes out of the total 160. His opponent Anil Khanna could only manage to get 13 votes.

Narinder Batra is currently under scanner for allegedly diverting funds to the tune of Rs 35 crore for personal purposes.

The Indian Olympic Elections that were due to be held in December 2021 were suspended temporarily due to the pending court case.

