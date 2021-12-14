National Energy Conservation Day 2021 (December 14): All You Need To Know

National Energy Conservation Day 2021: National Energy Conservation Day, also known as Energy Efficiency Day is celebrated every year in India on December 14th to raise awareness about the importance of energy conservation.

The Union Ministry of Power is celebrating National Energy Conservation Week under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav from December 8-14, 2021. Various programmes have been organised as a part of the celebration including workshops and discussions on the outcomes of Energy and Resource Mapping of MSME Clusters.

The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) of India, which spearheads the National Energy Conservation Day celebrations every year, had implemented the Energy Conservation Act in 2001. The BEE is a constitutional entity that assists the government in the creation of energy-saving policies and programmes.

National Energy Conservation Day 2021 - 14 December

National Energy Conservation Day 2021 Theme

BEE has organized A National Level Painting Competitions on Energy Conservation for school children. The theme for this year is ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Energy Efficient India” and ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Cleaner Planet’.

National Energy Conservation Day 2021 Objective

The main objective of National Energy Conservation Day 2021 is to spread awareness about the importance of energy efficiency and conservation of energy. Energy conservation is one of the key action points in fighting climate change.

How can we conserve energy?

We can conserve energy by reducing energy consumption as much as possible and replacing non-renewable resources of energy with renewable energy sources. Conservation of energy is the most cost-effective solution to energy shortages. It is also more ecologically friendly option than increasing energy output.

Five simple ways to conserve energy -

1. Switching of lights and appliances when not in use.

2. Switching to renewable sources of energy like solar energy by installing solar panels.

3. Reusing electronics as much as possible rather than discarding them and getting new ones.

4. Using energy efficient products like LED bulbs.

5. Switching off car engines while waiting at the Red Light.

National Energy Conservation Day 2021 Programmes

The Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL) will be expanding its flagship Gram UJALA programme by distributing LED bulbs under a highly subsidised rate of Rs 10 across 2579 villages in five states – Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka. CESL is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL).

The Gram UJALA programme was launched by Power Minister RK Singh in March 2021. The programme has already achieved a distribution mark of more than 33 lakh LED bulbs in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. It will be expanded to three other states as well from December 14.

National Energy Conservation Awards

National Energy Conservation Awards are conferred on the occasion of National Energy Conservation Day to honour innovation and accomplishments in energy conservation by industries, buildings and manufacturers of BEE star labeled appliances.