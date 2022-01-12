National Youth Day 2022: Date, Theme, History- Know why is it celebrated on January 12th

National Youth Day 2022: National Youth Day 2022 is being observed today to commemorate the 159th birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. The National Youth Day is celebrated on January 12 annually to honour the great Indian philosopher and saint Swami Vivekananda.

The Indian Government had decided to celebrate Swami Vivekananda’s birthday as National Youth Day in 1985. Every day since then, the day has been celebrated as National Youth Day or Rashtriya Yuva Diwas all over India.

National Youth Day 2022 Theme

The National Youth Day 2022 theme is ‘It’s all in the Mind’.

The government of India selects a new theme every year to commemorate National Youth Day. The theme is chosen based on the prevailing situation in the country.

When is National Youth Day celebrated?

National Youth Day is celebrated every year on January 12 to mark the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.

Why do we celebrate National Youth Day?

National Youth Day is celebrated to honor Swami Vivekananda, one of the most distinguished youth leaders of India, who inspired millions with his ideals and teachings.

The main aim behind celebrating the day is to spread awareness among the youth regarding Swami Vivekananda's ideals and vision and inspire and encourage them to work towards the development of our country.

How is National Youth Day celebrated?

National Youth Day 2022 events: The National Youth Day is celebrated across the schools and colleges in the country with youth conventions, seminars, presentations, processions, music, sports and various other events.

National Youth Festival 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 25th National Youth Festival today through video conferencing in Puducherry. The festival will be held virtually and the inauguration will be followed by a National Youth Summit that will aim to ignite and unite the youth towards nation-building.

Several activities including around 250 cultural activities, painting competitions, over 800 essay and elocution competitions, 58 blood donation camps and about 165 online Yoga sessions and other activities are planned to be held across states during the National Youth Week between January 12 – 19, 2022.

Know about Swami Vivekananda in 5 points

1. Swami Vivekananda was an Indian monk and philosopher. He was the chief disciple of the 19th-century Indian mystic Ramakrishna. He founded the Ramakrishna Math and the Ramakrishna Mission.

2. He played a key role in the introduction of Indian teachings and practices of Vedanta and Yoga to the Western world.

3. He is also credited for bringing Hinduism to the status of a major world religion during the late 19th century. He had introduced Hinduism at the Parliament of the World's Religions in Chicago in 1893 with his famous speech that began with the words "Sisters and brothers of America .."

4. Vivekananda was a powerful orator and writer in English and Bengali. Most of his published works were compiled from lectures given around the world that were mainly delivered impromptu. His main work was Raja Yoga that consisted of the talks he delivered in New York.

5. While National Youth Day is observed in India on his birthday on January 12, World Brotherhood Day is observed on the day he gave his powerful speech at the Parliament of Religions on September 11, 1893.