NDA Candidate Harivansh Narayan Singh re-elected as Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate, Harivansh Narayan Singh has been re-elected as Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman by a voice vote on September 14, 2020. He defeated the joint opposition candidate Manoj Jha of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

All the parties welcomed the election of Harivansh Narayan Singh which was conducted in a cordial atmosphere. After the results, the Deputy Chairman thanked the house for re-electing him for the position.

Five sets of applications proposing and seconding the 2 candidates were submitted to the Rajya Sabha Secretariat. The VP M Venkaiah Naidu took up the first set which was proposing Harivansh’s candidature. It was moved by BJP Chief JP Nadda.

Election of Harivansh Narayan as Deputy Chairman of RS:

Harivansh Narayan Singh was elected by a voice vote as the opposition did not seek a division. Even though RJD’s Manoj Jha was backed by the Left parties, Congress, DMK, TMC, and others, the total numbers were stacked in favour of the ruling coalition.

I convey my congratulations and best wishes to Shri Harivansh on being re-elected as the 14th Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha.



I am sure the House will benefit from his vast experience as a journalist, social worker and legislator.#RajyaSabha pic.twitter.com/c8zPzg4PGX — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) September 14, 2020

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu commented that though the names of two candidates were proposed, only can be elected for the position.

Ghulam Nabi Azad, leader of the opposition, hailed Harivansh Narayan Singh for doing justice to all the sides and hoped that he will listen to the principal opposition while chairing the sessions.

Ram Gopal Yadav (SP), Derek O’ Brien (TMC), Prasanna Acharya (BJD), Vijay Sai Reddy (YSRCP), and others also welcomed his election.

PM Narendra Modi congratulates Harivansh Narayan:

Prime Minister Modi who came to the House after Harivansh Narayan Singh was declared elected, congratulated him and praised the former journalist turned politician.

Prime Minister mentioned that Mr. Harivansh comes from a humble background and his identity is that of an honest journalist and social worker.

He also underlined the past record of Mr. Harivansh as the Deputy Chairperson when in the last 2 years he had overseen the passage of very important legislation and had contributed towards the impressive record of the Upper House increasing its positivity and productivity.

About Harivansh Narayan Singh:

He is a former Indian journalist and a politician, who is the Deputy Chairperson of Rajya Sabha. His term has been renewed for 2020.

Harivansh Narayana Singh was the Deputy Chairperson of the Upper House from August 2018 to April 2020, when his term ended in Rajya Sabha. In 2020, he has been re-elected for a six-year term of the upper House.