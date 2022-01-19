NDRF Raising Day 2022: Date, Motto, History, Chief and 5 facts about National Disaster Response Force

NDRF Raising Day 2022: The NDRF Raising Day is observed by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in India every year on January 19. NDRF Raising Day 2022 marks the formation of the disaster response force in the country back in 2006. In 2022, the day marks the celebration of the 17th NDRF Raising Day. The NDRF Raising Day highlights the role of the NDRF personnel for their help and assistance during disaster situations in India.

On NDRF Raising Day 2022, Prime Minister Modi lauded the disaster response force and said that it is at the forefront of many rescue and relief measures which are often in very challenging situations. He further added that the courage and professionalism shown by NDRF are extremely motivating and acknowledged that disaster management is a vital subject for governments and policymakers.

Greetings to the hardworking @NDRFHQ team on their Raising Day. They are at the forefront of many rescue and relief measures, often in very challenging circumstances. NDRF’s courage and professionalism are extremely motivating. Best wishes to them for their future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/t7LlIpGy3l — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 19, 2022

On NDRF Raising Day 2022, learn more about the day’s history, the current NDRF Chief, and other details.

NDRF Raising Day Date

NDRF Raising Day in India or the foundation day of NDRF is observed by the National Disaster Response Force every year on January 19.

NDRF Raising Day 2022 History

The National Disaster Response Force was constituted in 2006 for the purpose of a special response to a threatening disaster situation under the Disaster Management Act, 2005. The act of 2005 was introduced after the successive natural calamities between 1990 and 2004.

NDRF Raising Day 2022 Significance

NDRF Raising Day brings to attention the selfless service and the unmatched professionalism shown by the NDRF personnel at the time of disaster management in the country. The force has saved more than one lakh lives in its 3,100 operations. It has rescued and evacuated over 6.7 lakh people during disasters.

The significance of the NDRF Raising Day lies in acknowledging the NDRF personnel services. The day highlights their contribution in ensuring the safety of the citizens first when no other resource is efficient enough to rescue them.

What is NDRF Motto?

The motto of the National Disaster Response Force is ‘Aapada Seva Sadaiv Sarvatra’ which means the sustained disaster response service under all circumstances.

Who is NDRF Chief?

The current Chief of the National Disaster Response Force is Atul Karwal. He has been serving from November 15, 2021, to date.

NDRF Raising Day 2022: Know about NDRF structure

1. The National Disaster Response Force has 16 battalions. They are organized on para-military lines and manned by the persons on deputation from para-military forces in India.

2. The forces in NDRF are- 3 Border Security Force, 3 Central Reserve Police Force, two Central Industrial Security Force, two Indo-Tibetan border police, two Sashastra Seema Bal, and one of the Assam Rifles. The total strength of each battalion is approx. 1149.

3. Each battalion in NDRF is also capable of providing 18 self-contained specialist search and rescue teams of 45 personnel each including the technicians, engineers, dog squads, electricians, and medical/paramedics.

NDRF Raising Day 2022: 5 Facts about NDRF

1. The National Disaster Response Force personnel are trained in flood rescue, rope rescue, collapsed structure search, and rescue.

2. The NDRF personnel are the specialized task force for the special response to calamities and disasters.

3. The NDRF personnel were appreciated for their services during the Odisha floods amid the COVID pandemic.

4. NDRF had also sent the 6 tons of relief materials for the cyclone that hit parts of Fiji.

5. The National Disaster Response Force has also inducted the first batch of 100 women disaster combatants and rescuers. They were deployed to banks of the Ganga River in the Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh.