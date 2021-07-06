President appoints new Governors for Eight States: Check Full List of new Governors!

Eight states got new governors on July 6, 2021 as President Ram Nath Kovind made some major new changes. The new governors have been appointed for states including Haryana, Karntaka, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Tripura,Jharkhand, Mizoram and Himachal Pradesh.

While some of the current governors have been transferred to new states, in some others new appointments have been made. Union Minister Thaawarchand Gehlot has been appointed as the new Governor of Karnataka, while PS Sreedharan Pillai, the present Governor of Mizoram has been transferred to Goa.

All the latest appointments will come into effect from the dates these Governors take charge of their respective offices.

Speaking after his appointment as Governor, Union Minister Thaawarchand Gehlot said, "President Kovind & PM Modi have shown faith in me & have appointed me as Karnataka Governor. I'll live up to their expectation & do my job faithfully. I'll try to resolve the issues within constitutional limits & with discussions."

The Minister will be submitting his resignation from all three positions including Rajya Sabha MP and Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment in person.

I will be submitting my resignation from all three positions including Rajya Sabha MP & Union Minister of Social Justice & Empowerment tomorrow in person: Thawarchand Gehlot, Karnataka Governor Designate — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2021

Full List of New Governors

1. PS Sreedharan Pillai, the current Governor of Mizoram, has been appointed as Governor of Goa.

2. Union minister Thawarchand Gehlot has been appointed as Karnataka Governor.

3. Bandaru Dattatraya, the present Governor of Himachal Pradesh has been appointed as Governor of Haryana.

4. Satyadev Narayan Arya, the present Haryana Governor has been transferred and appointed as the new Tripura Governor.

5. Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel has been appointed as the new Madhya Pradesh Governor.

I express my gratitude towards the President for appointing me as the Governor. I would also like to thank the Prime Minister, Amit Shah ji and JP Nadda ji: Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel, Madhya Pradesh Governor designate pic.twitter.com/8HHetgYLG7 — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2021

6. Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has been appointed as the new Governor of Himachal Pradesh.

I started as party worker, became MLA & Goa Min & state BJP chief. Now I'll be Gov. It shows importance of leaders & leadership of BJP. Party leaders trusted me. President, PM, HM, BJP chief trusted me. It's a party that trusts: Rajendra Arlekar, new Governor of Himachal Pradesh pic.twitter.com/oOi1W4NTnM — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2021

7. Hari Babu Kambhampati has been appointed as the new Governor of Mizoram.

I'm happy. I express my gratitude to President, Vice Pres, PM & HM. Northeastern states have some challenges as well as growth opportunities, I'll understand the opportunities & work in tandem with govt for development of Mizoram: Newly-appointed Governor of the state, Hari Babu pic.twitter.com/kZrR91dnDf — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2021

8. Ramesh Bais, the current Tripura Governor has been appointed as Governor of Jharkhand.