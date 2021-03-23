NPPA brings 80 plus medicines under Price Regulation: What is NPPA? Know all about it

The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) recently fixed the price of 81 medicines including off-patent anti-diabetic drugs and Insulin Human Injection.

The NPPA decided to regulate the price of some formulations as per provisions of DPCO, 2013 during its meeting on March 10th, as the exemption period was over. The price regulation was not applicable during the exemption period.

The price regulation has resulted in a considerable reduction in the prices of the mentioned medicines, making them more affordable to the public.

What is NPPA? The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) was set up on August 29, 1997 as a government regulatory agency to regulate the pricing of pharmaceutical drugs in India. The NPPA regulates pricing of medicines to ensure their availability at affordable prices. It regularly publishes lists of medicines with their maximum ceiling prices.

Key Highlights

•The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority recently fixed the retail price of Insulin Human Injection 200IU/ml and 70 percent Isophane Insulin Human Suspension 30 percent Insulin Human Injection 200IU/ml for M/s Wockhardt Ltd at 106.65 rupees per ml each excluding GST.

•The retail price of Prasugrel Hydrochloride 10 mg as film coated Aspirin 75 mg as enteric coated Capsule’for M/s Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has been fixed at Rs 20.16 per Capsule excluding GST.

•The price regulation was brought into effect from March 17, 2021. The two medicines were previously being sold for Rs 132.50 per ml and Rs 27.26 per capsule.

•The NPPA granted price exemption for these two formulations to the companies under Para 32 of the Drug Prices Control Order (DPCO), 2013 for a period of five years.

•Besides these medicines, the NPPA has also fixed the retail price of 76 new drugs including off-patent Anti-diabetic drugs, which will be launched by existing manufacturers.

•The NPPA also fixed the ceiling price of 2 scheduled formulations- Povidone Iodine 7.5 percent Scrub-an anti-infective formulation and Levo-Thyroxine 37.5 mg tablet used for the treatment of Thyroid related diseases.

•The authority also approved the revision in existing ceiling prices of scheduled formulations based on the Wholesale Price Index (WPI). The revised prices will be effective from next month.

NPPA: Key Functions

i) To implement the provisions of the Drugs (Prices Control) Order

ii) To monitor availability of drugs, identify shortages and to take remedial steps.

ii) To collect data on production, export and import, profitability of companies, market share of individual companies, for bulk drugs and formulations.

iv) To undertake relevant studies in respect of pricing of drugs/ pharmaceuticals.

v) To recruit officers and other staff members of the Authority, as per rules and procedures laid down by the Government.

vi) To assist the Central Government in parliamentary matters relating to drug pricing.

vii) To deal with all legal issues arising out of the decisions of the Authority.

Source: PTI