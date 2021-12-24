Odisha new Restrictions- All social gatherings except marriage banned till January 2nd- Check guidelines here

Odisha new Restrictions: Odisha has released a new list of restrictions for Christmas and New Year amid the recent rise in cases of the Omicron COVID variant. Odisha government has restricted Christmas and New Year celebrations from December 25, 2021 till January 2, 2022.

As per the new Odisha restrictions, all social gatherings including rallies, celebrations, orchestras in hotels, restaurants, clubs and parks have been banned across the states.

Odisha restrictions date/ timings: December 25- January 2nd

In view of the current Covid situation, Odisha Government has restricted the Christmas & New Year celebrations w.e.f 25th Dec to 2nd Jan. Social gatherings, rallies, orchestras, celebrations in hotels, clubs, restaurants, parks, etc will be banned across the State pic.twitter.com/oF43jI2SP2 — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2021

Odisha new restrictions- Check full list of Christmas/ New Year restrictions

1. Christmas celebrations to be limited to Churches with a maximum of 50 people.

2. All night celebrations, new year celebrations in hotels, clubs, restaurants, parks, halls, kalyan mandaps completely banned.

3. No celebration other than marriage allowed across the state. Reception would also not be allowed.

4. Funeral rites will be allowed with due Covid-19 protocols.

5. Strict vigilance on crowding and gathering.

6. No community feast allowed.

7. All social gatherings, rallies, dances, orchestras and other cultural programmes are completely banned.

Penalty for violation

Any person found violating the restrictions will face a penalty as per provisions given under Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act 2005 and Covid-19.