Odisha Cyclone Alert: Odisha issues cyclone alert, 18 district collectors asked to be prepared

The Odisha government has issued a possible cyclone alert over the Bay of Bengal and has asked the district authorities to be prepared for any situation. The state government urged the people not to panic, informing that they are well prepared for the possibility.

The state has asked 18 district collectors to undertake all preparedness measures in advance to reduce the impacts of the possible cyclonic storm.

The state's Chief Secretary S C Mohapatra said, "We haven’t termed it cyclone as yet. A low-pressure area is likely to form over the Andaman Sea on May 6th. The state is well prepared for the eventuality if any. District collectors have been informed about the possible calamity." He added saying that all low pressures in the sea do not turn into cyclones as many of them fizzle out within the sea.

a) Heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Nicobar Islands on today and Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 06th-08th May. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 5, 2022

Will a Cyclone hit Odisha in the next few days?

Senior IMD Scientist Umashankar Das informed, "We are expecting a low-pressure area to be formed in South Andaman sea and its neighbourhood around May 6. After formation, we are expecting the low-pressure area will move in the northwest which will further intensify into a deep depression after 48 hrs, which is on May 8."

"As per our estimate, wind speed now on would hover between 40-50 km/hr, it will further increase May 8 onwards and can go up to 75 km/hr," he added.

Odisha| Sea would be rough. Fisherman around Andaman sea area, east-central Bay of Bengal and south-east Bay of Bengal have been asked not to venture. After low-pressure forms, we will know more towards which coast will the winds go: Umashankar Das, Senior Scientist, IMD — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2022

It is not clear whether the depression will take shape of a cyclone or not but the state is taking all precautions to be prepared if it does take shape of a cyclone.

Safety Precautions

The fisherman around the Andaman sea area, east-central Bay of Bengal and the southeast Bay of Bengal have been asked not to venture.

The senior IMD scientist said that they will know more towards which coast will the winds go after the low-pressure forms.

The state has asked 17 NDRF, 20 ODRAF and 175 teams of Fire Services dept to be on standby in case of a cyclone.

b) Fishermen Warning: Fishermen are advised not to venture into Andaman Sea during next 5 days; into Southeast & Eastcentral Bay of Bengal during next 4 days and into Westcentral Bay of Bengal on 08th & 09th May. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 5, 2022

List of 10 Cyclones that have hit Odisha: From 1999 Super Cyclone to Cyclone Jawad

1. 1999 Super Cyclone: The Super Cyclone hit Odisha on October 29, 1999. It has been the most devastating one till now with almost 10,000 people losing their lives and flooding of large areas along the coastline.

2. Cyclone Phailin: The strong cyclone had hit the state in 2013, making landfall near Gopalpur in Ganjam district. It had caused massive destruction to power, communication and transport systems.

3. Cyclone Hudhud: The cyclone had hit the state on October 12, 2014, making landfall in east coast of Vishakhapatnam. It had heavily affected parts of Odisha, causing heavy to extremely heavy rainfall with strong gale winds leading structural damage in several areas.

4. Cyclone Titli: The cyclonic storm made landfall in the state in October 2018 near south west coast of Gopalpur near Palasa in Andhra Pradesh.

5. Cyclone Fani: The extremely strong cyclonic storm hit Odisha coast in Puri on May 3, 2019. The damage caused by the cyclone was close to Rs 11,942 crore.

6 Cyclone Bulbul: The severe cyclonic storm hit the state on November 9, 2019, making landfall near Sagar Island in West Bengal.

7. Cyclone Amphan: The cyclone was one of the strongest cyclone since the 1999 Super Cyclone and it affected almost 44.45 lakh people. The severe cyclonic storm made landfall near Sunderbans in West Bengal in May 2020.

8. Cyclone Yaas: The cyclone made landfall at Dhamra in Odisha and south of Haldia in West Bengal on May 26, 2021. It also caused extensive damage effecting almost about 60 lakh people.

9. Cyclone Gulab: This was the second cyclone of the year 2021 and it was the first post-monsoon cyclone. The cyclonic storm crossed Odisha coast between Kalingapatnam and Gopalpur on September 26, 2021.

10. Cyclone Jawad: This was third cyclone of 2021 and made landfall in December 2021. But the cyclone weakened before striking Odisha's coast, sparring the state from much damage.