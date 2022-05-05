Delhi to provide electricity subsidy to only those who opt for it from October 1st 

Delhi Electricity Subsidy: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on May 5, 2022 that electricity subsidy will be given only to those who ask for it from October 1, 2022. The decision comes as the national capital is in the midst of a power crisis due to increased electricity demand and a shortage of coal.

The Delhi CM announced in a press conference, ""Now cheap electricity will be optional in Delhi. From October 1, the Delhi government to provide electricity subsidies to only those who ask for it. We will give options to people whether or not they need electricity subsidy."

He added that the government will soon begin the work of asking people about subsidised electricity.

From October 1, Delhi govt to provide electricity subsidy to only those who ask for it. We will give options to people whether or not they need electricity subsidy, announces Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/tv5y5KLKNz — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2022

Read: J&K Delimitation Commission Report: Jammu to have 43 seats, Kashmir to have 47- Check Full Report Here

What is a subsidy in the electricity bill in Delhi?

The Delhi citizens currently get ''zero'' electricity bill if they use electricity up to 200 units in a month and a subsidy of Rs 800 on consuming between 201 to 400 units of power per month.

Is electricity-free in Delhi?

The electricity is essentially free in Delhi for those who use up to just 200 units of power. This scheme was introduced by the Arvind Kejriwal-led government when they came to power in the national capital.

What is Delhi Startup Policy?

The Delhi Cabinet has also recently passed the 'Delhi Startup Policy', which will help the Delhi youth in running a business in the capital with the help of financial assistance provided by the government.

The Delhi CM said, "creating entrepreneurs and business leaders out of our youth is a subject very close to my heart. Our youth has tremendous potential. Given the right opportunities, they can compete with anyone in the world. Not just India, we will see Delhi become the startup destination of the world."

He added that under the policy, the Delhi government will provide financial help to start-ups through a collateral-free loan, financial parts of rent and employee salaries.

The government will form a panel of agencies and experts to provide free advise and support to the new start-ups in trademark registration and fulfilling other formalities.

The state will set up a 20-member task force comprising a government officer, academics and business and trade representatives, which will decide on registration applications from start-ups.

Read Also: Why GST collection in April 2022 touched to all-time high of Rs 1.68 crore? Check GST Collection State-Wise Data