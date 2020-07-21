Oxford Vaccine Trial in India: Vaccine Partner seeks to conduct clinical trials in India, know all about it!

Oxford Vaccine Partner, Serum institute plans to begin clinical trials of Oxford COVID Vaccine in India. The Oxford COVID vaccine trials have shown the most promising results. The trials are currently much ahead of other clinical trials happening around the world.

The clinical trials for the Oxford COVID vaccine will begin in India as soon as the required licence is procured. Serum Institute of India, which is the world's largest vaccine manufacturer, is partnering with the Oxford researchers to develop the vaccine.

The Oxford Vaccine trials have shown that the COVID vaccine could potentially offer double protection against COVID-19.

Oxford Vaccine Clinical Trials

Oxford vaccine AZD1222 showed a favourable response in phase I of human trials. The vaccine triggered a strong immune response, stimulating the bodies of the volunteers to produce both antibodies and killer T-cells.

The vaccine did not show any serious side effects according to trial results published in The Lancet medical journal. Some of the minor side effects caused could be reduced by taking paracetamol.

The Lancet review comes as India begins the first human trials of its indigenously developed vaccine COVAXIN.

Serum seeks clinical trials in India

Adar Poonawalla, chief of the Serum Institute of India, said that the trials have shown promising results and they are extremely happy about it. He confirmed that Serum is applying for the licence to conduct trials of the vaccine in India.

The Oxford vaccine trials will hence, begin in India as soon as the required licence is obtained. The vaccine manufacturer is planning to start manufacturing the vaccine in large volumes.

Background

The Oxford COVID vaccine is the clear frontrunner among the more than 100 COVID vaccine candidates being developed across the world including India. Oxford had begun its first phase of human trials on April 23. The university has currently begun its phase III of human trials and they are expected to be completed by September.

The Oxford COVID vaccine trials involve thousands of people from the UK, Brazil and South Africa. If the trials go as planned and show effective results then the vaccine could be available for use by sometime around September.

Seven other clinical trials are also underway, some of them in the United States and China. India is also all set to begin the human trials of its indigenous COVID vaccine - COVAXIN.

