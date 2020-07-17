Oxford vaccine: In a major breakthrough, the UK COVID-19 trials have shown that the Oxford vaccine could offer 'double protection' against COVID-19. The researchers at the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom discovered during human trials that their vaccine could trigger an immune response that will provide a double defence against Coronavirus.

Oxford COVID vaccine is way ahead of the competition with Phase III or the final stage of human trials underway. The trials, which involve thousands of people from the UK, Brazil and South Africa, are expected to get completed by September.

Oxford Vaccine: All you need to know!

Phase I Human Trials

• The Phase I human trials of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine have shown promising results, as the team discovered that it generates an immune response that can provide ‘double protection’ against the disease.

• The blood samples taken volunteers in the first phase of trials show that the vaccine stimulated their bodies to produce both antibodies and killer T-cells.

• The discovery is significant as while studies suggest that the antibodies could fade away within months, the T-cells can stay in circulation for years, strengthening the body’s immune response.

• The Oxford COVID vaccine is based on a weakened version of the common cold that causes infections in chimpanzees. It contains the genetic material of the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 - the strain of coronavirus that causes the COVID-19 infection.

Phase III Human Trials underway

• The phase III human trials of the Oxford vaccine is currently underway. This phase is expected to enlist around thousands of volunteers to test the efficacy and safety of the vaccine.

• With phase I human trials showing promising result, the COVID vaccine is projected to be 80 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 infection.

• The Oxford COVID vaccine development is being supported by the UK government and pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca.

EXCELLENT News:



Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID vaccine could be here by Oct!



Phase 3 testing in 1000s of humans



Projected to be 80% effective in preventing severe disease



Pledged to produce 2 billion doses THIS YEAR!



Feeling good. This👇is not false hope:)https://t.co/bMRRkjfkeB https://t.co/pjycWir2ke — Faheem Younus, MD (@FaheemYounus) July 16, 2020

When will Oxford COVID Vaccine be fully ready?

David Carpenter, Chairman of Berkshire Research Ethics Committee, which approved the Oxford vaccine trial, said that the Oxford vaccine team is absolutely on track. Though he stressed that nobody can put final dates on it, as things might go wrong, he added that by working with a big pharma company, the vaccine could be fairly widely available around September. This is the sort of target that the team is working on, he informed.

What will happen if the COVID Vaccine works?

If the vaccine works, it is likely to be first administered to the most vulnerable people including the elderly and the healthcare workers. The UK government plans to allow technicians, nurses and pharmacists to give the vaccine.

Background

The pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca has pledged to produce 2 billion doses of the COVID vaccine in this year if indeed it is successful. The firm has already reached agreements to facilitate the supply of the vaccine worldwide once it is ready.

The Oxford COVID Vaccine is one among the more than 100 vaccine candidates that are in development currently with the support of different countries across the globe. The COVID-19 virus has infected more than 13.8 million people globally till now, among whom 7.72 million have recovered and around half a million people have lost their lives.