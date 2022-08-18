Paalan 1000 National Campaign and Parenting App Launched, focused on Cognitive Development of Children

Paalan 1000 National Campaign Launched: Union Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar has launched the Paalan 1000 National Campaign and Parenting App as part of the Early Childhood Development Conclave. The Conclave was virtually launched by MoS Health in Mumbai, Maharashtra. At the launch event for the conclave, Ms Pawar noted that from 2014 onwards, India has taken rapid strides to curb child mortality from 45 per 1000 births to 35 per 1000 birth in 2019. Dr Vinod K Paul, Member (Health & Nutrition), NITI Aayog was also present for the inauguration of the Conclave in Mumbai.

to aid families in advancing children’s holistic development during first 1000 days of child. PAALAN 1000 parenting app will provides caregiver with practical advice on what they can do in their everyday routine. #First1000Days #EDCConclave #PaalanHazar — Dr.Bharati Pravin Pawar (@DrBharatippawar) August 16, 2022

Importance of Early Childhood Development

Emphasising the first 1000 days since the birth of a child, she noted that “the process of a baby's brain development begins during pregnancy and is influenced by a pregnant woman's health, nutrition and environment.” She further added that it is the first 1000 days of a child’s mental and physical development, which paves the way ahead for the baby’s future brain development as well as its intelligence and quality of life. In her concluding remarks, she noted that the early childhood development that the baby undergoes during her first 1000 days will define how it grows, develops and learns in the coming years.

Paalan 1000 – Journey of the First 1000 Days

The Central Government has decided to launch Paalan 1000 - Journey of First 1000 Days for a Child to promote early childhood development. Paalan 1000 campaign which has been launched will focus on the cognitive developments of children in the first 2 years of its life. The campaign will also assist parents, families and caregivers to meet the basic needs of a child during its early developmental phases. Paalan 1000 campaign has been launched in alignment with the mission of the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK), emphasizing responsive care and focusing interventions on the first 1000 days.

As part of the campaign, the government has also launched Paalan 1000 Mobile App, which offers practice advice and helps parents and families to build a routine for the child that can help develop their cognitive abilities. The app consists of several resources and materials that can help resolve various doubts of parents related to the development of the child. The prime focus of Paalan 1000 days is early cognitive development among young children and it is built around 6 primary principles -