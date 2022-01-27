Padma Awards 2022: Gen Bipin Rawat, Neeraj Chopra among awardees; Full list of Padma Awards recipients

Padma Awards 2022 winners: The Home Ministry on January 25, 2022, announced the list of recipients of the Padma Awards which is one of the highest civilian awards of India. Padma Awards 2022 has been conferred upon a total of 128 people in three categories- Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri. The three Padma Awards are later conferred by the President of India at a ceremonial function that will be held at Rashtrapati Bhawan around March or April every year.

Some of the eminent names announced for Padma Awards 2022 are India’s first Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat who died in December 2021 in a horrific chopper crash. He has been honoured posthumously with Padma Vibhushan.

Olympic Gold Medalist Neeraj Chopra and Singer Sonu Nigam have been awarded Padma Shri while the heads of Microsoft and Google Satya Nadella and Sundar Pichai have been named for Padma Bhushan.

Govt announces Padma Awards 2022



CDS Gen Bipin Rawat to get Padma Vibhushan (posthumous), Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad to be conferred with Padma Bhushan pic.twitter.com/Qafo6yiDy5 — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2022

The full list of Padma Awards 2022 recipients comprises of 17 Padma Bhushan, 4 Padma Vibhushan, and 107 Padma Shri Awards.

Padma Awards 2022: Full List of Padma Awards winners

Padma Vibhshan (4)

S. No. Name Field State/Country 1 Prabha Atre Art Maharashtra 2 Radheyshyam Khemka (Posthumous) Literature & Education Uttar Pradesh 3 General Bipin Rawat (Posthumous) Civil Service Uttarakhand 4 Shri Kalyan Singh (Posthumous) Public Affairs Uttar Pradesh

Padma Bhushan (17)

S. No. Name Field State/Country 5 Gulam Nabi Azad Public Affairs Jammu and Kashmir 6 Victor Banerjee Art West Bengal 7 Gurmeet Bawa (Posthumous) Art Punjab 8 Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee Public Affairs West Bengal 9 Natarajan Chandrasekaran Trade and Industry Maharashtra 10 Krishna Ella and Suchitra Ella (Duo) Trade and Industry Telangana 11 Madhur Jaffrey Others-Culinary United States of America 12 Devendra Jhajharia Sports Rajasthan 13 Rashid Khan Art Uttar Pradesh 14 Rajiv Mehrishi Civil Service Rajasthan 15 Satya Narayan Nadella Trade and Industry United States of America 16 Sundararajan Pichai Trade and Industry United States of America 17 Cyrus Poonawalla Trade and Industry Maharashtra 18 Sanjaya Rajaram (Posthumous) Science and Engineering Mexico 19 Pratibha Ray Literature and Education Odisha 20 Swami Sachidanand Literature and Education Gujarat 21 Vashishth Tripathi Literature and Education Uttar Pradesh

Padma Shri (107)