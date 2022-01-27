Padma Awards 2022: Gen Bipin Rawat, Neeraj Chopra among awardees; Full list of Padma Awards recipients
Padma Awards 2022 winners: The full list of Padma Awards 2022 recipients comprises of 17 Padma Bhushan, 4 Padma Vibhushan, and 107 Padma Shri Awards.
Padma Awards 2022 winners: The Home Ministry on January 25, 2022, announced the list of recipients of the Padma Awards which is one of the highest civilian awards of India. Padma Awards 2022 has been conferred upon a total of 128 people in three categories- Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri. The three Padma Awards are later conferred by the President of India at a ceremonial function that will be held at Rashtrapati Bhawan around March or April every year.
Some of the eminent names announced for Padma Awards 2022 are India’s first Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat who died in December 2021 in a horrific chopper crash. He has been honoured posthumously with Padma Vibhushan.
Olympic Gold Medalist Neeraj Chopra and Singer Sonu Nigam have been awarded Padma Shri while the heads of Microsoft and Google Satya Nadella and Sundar Pichai have been named for Padma Bhushan.
Padma Awards 2022: Full List of Padma Awards winners
Padma Vibhshan (4)
|
S. No.
|
Name
|
Field
|
State/Country
|
1
|
Prabha Atre
|
Art
|
Maharashtra
|
2
|
Radheyshyam Khemka (Posthumous)
|
Literature & Education
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
3
|
General Bipin Rawat (Posthumous)
|
Civil Service
|
Uttarakhand
|
4
|
Shri Kalyan Singh (Posthumous)
|
Public Affairs
|
Uttar Pradesh
Padma Bhushan (17)
|
S. No.
|
Name
|
Field
|
State/Country
|
5
|
Gulam Nabi Azad
|
Public Affairs
|
Jammu and Kashmir
|
6
|
Victor Banerjee
|
Art
|
West Bengal
|
7
|
Gurmeet Bawa (Posthumous)
|
Art
|
Punjab
|
8
|
Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee
|
Public Affairs
|
West Bengal
|
9
|
Natarajan Chandrasekaran
|
Trade and Industry
|
Maharashtra
|
10
|
Krishna Ella and Suchitra Ella (Duo)
|
Trade and Industry
|
Telangana
|
11
|
Madhur Jaffrey
|
Others-Culinary
|
United States of America
|
12
|
Devendra Jhajharia
|
Sports
|
Rajasthan
|
13
|
Rashid Khan
|
Art
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
14
|
Rajiv Mehrishi
|
Civil Service
|
Rajasthan
|
15
|
Satya Narayan Nadella
|
Trade and Industry
|
United States of America
|
16
|
Sundararajan Pichai
|
Trade and Industry
|
United States of America
|
17
|
Cyrus Poonawalla
|
Trade and Industry
|
Maharashtra
|
18
|
Sanjaya Rajaram (Posthumous)
|
Science and Engineering
|
Mexico
|
19
|
Pratibha Ray
|
Literature and Education
|
Odisha
|
20
|
Swami Sachidanand
|
Literature and Education
|
Gujarat
|
21
|
Vashishth Tripathi
|
Literature and Education
|
Uttar Pradesh
Padma Shri (107)
|
S. No.
|
Name
|
Field
|
State/Country
|
22
|
Prahlad Rai Agarwal
|
Trade and Industry
|
West Bengal
|
23
|
Najma Akhtar
|
Literature and Education
|
Delhi
|
24
|
Sumit Antil
|
Sports
|
Haryana
|
25
|
T Senka Ao
|
Literature and Education
|
Nagaland
|
26
|
Kamalini Asthana and Nalini Asthana (Duo)
|
Art
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
27
|
Subbanna Ayappan
|
Science and Engineering
|
Karnataka
|
28
|
J K Bajaj
|
Literature and Education
|
Delhi
|
29
|
Sirpi Balasubramaniam
|
Literature and Education
|
Tamil Nadu
|
30
|
Srimad Baba Balia
|
Social Work
|
Odisha
|
31
|
Sanghamitra Bandyopadhyay
|
Science and Engineering
|
West Bengal
|
32
|
Madhuri Barthwal
|
Art
|
Uttarakhand
|
33
|
Akhore Asgar Ali Basharat
|
Literature and Education
|
Ladakh
|
34
|
Himmatrao Bawaskar
|
Medicine
|
Maharashtra
|
35
|
Harmohinder Singh Bedi
|
Literature and Education
|
Punjab
|
36
|
Pramod Bhagat
|
Sports
|
Odisha
|
37
|
S Ballesh Bhajantri
|
Art
|
Tamil Nadu
|
38
|
Khandu Wangchuk Bhutia
|
Art
|
Sikkim
|
39
|
Maria Christopher Byrski
|
Literature and Education
|
Poland
|
40
|
Acharya Chandanaji
|
Social Work
|
Bihar
|
41
|
Sulochana Chavan
|
Art
|
Maharashtra
|
42
|
Neeraj Chopra
|
Sports
|
Haryana
|
43
|
Shakuntala Choudhary
|
Social Work
|
Assam
|
44
|
Sankaranarayana Menon Chundayil
|
Sports
|
Kerala
|
45
|
S Damodaran
|
Social Work
|
Tamil Nadu
|
46
|
Faisal Ali Dar
|
Sports
|
Jammu and Kashmir
|
47
|
Jagjit Singh Dardi
|
Trade and Industry
|
Chandigarh
|
48
|
Prokar Dasgupta
|
Medicine
|
United Kingdom
|
49
|
Aditya Prasad Dash
|
Science and Engineering
|
Odisha
|
50
|
Lata Desai
|
Medicine
|
Gujarat
|
51
|
Malji Bhai Desai
|
Public Affairs
|
Gujarat
|
52
|
Basanti Devi
|
Social Work
|
Uttarakhand
|
53
|
Lourembam Bino Devi
|
Art
|
Manipur
|
54
|
Muktamani Devi
|
Trade and Industry
|
Manipur
|
55
|
Shyamamani Devi
|
Art
|
Odisha
|
56
|
Khalil Dhantejvi
|
Literature and Education
|
Gujarat
|
57
|
Savaji Bhai Dholakia
|
Social Work
|
Gujarat
|
58
|
Arjun Singh Dhurve
|
Art
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
59
|
Vijaykumar Vinayak Dongre
|
Medicine
|
Maharashtra
|
60
|
Chandraprakash Dwivedi
|
Art
|
Rajasthan
|
61
|
Dhaneswar Engti
|
Literature and Education
|
Assam
|
62
|
Om Prakash Gandhi
|
Social Work
|
Haryana
|
63
|
Narasimha Rao Garikapati
|
Literature and Education
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
64
|
Girdhari Ram Ghonju (Posthumous)
|
Literature and Education
|
Jharkhand
|
65
|
Shaibal Gupta (Posthumous)
|
Literature and Education
|
Bihar
|
66
|
Narasingha Prasad Guru
|
Literature and Education
|
Odisha
|
67
|
Gosaveedu Shaik Hassan (Posthumous)
|
Art
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
68
|
Ryuko Hira
|
Trade and Industry
|
Japan
|
69
|
Sosamma Iype
|
Others- Animal Husbandry
|
Kerala
|
70
|
Avadh Kishore Jadia
|
Literature and Education
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
71
|
Sowcar Janaki
|
Art
|
Tamil Nadu
|
72
|
Tara Jauhar
|
Literature and Education
|
Delhi
|
73
|
Vandana Kataria
|
Sports
|
Uttarakhand
|
74
|
HR Keshavamurthy
|
Art
|
Karnataka
|
75
|
Rutger Kortenhorst
|
Literature and Education
|
Ireland
|
76
|
Narayan Kurup
|
Literature and Education
|
Kerala
|
77
|
Avani Lekhara
|
Sports
|
Rajasthan
|
78
|
Moti lal Madan
|
Science and Engineering
|
Haryana
|
79
|
Shivnath Mishra
|
Art
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
80
|
Narendra Prasad Mishra (Posthumous)
|
Medicine
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
81
|
Darshanam Mogilaiah
|
Art
|
Telangana
|
82
|
Guruprasad Mohapatra
|
Civil Service
|
Delhi
|
83
|
Thavil Kongampattu A V Murugaiyan
|
Art
|
Puducherry
|
84
|
R Muthukannammal
|
Art
|
Tamil Nadu
|
85
|
Abdul Khatter Nadakattin
|
Others- Grassroots Innovation
|
Karnataka
|
86
|
Amai Mahalinga Naik
|
Others- Agriculture
|
Karnataka
|
87
|
Tsering Namgyal
|
Art
|
Ladakh
|
88
|
A K C Natarajan
|
Art
|
Tamil Nadu
|
89
|
V L Nghaka
|
Literature and Education
|
Mizoram
|
90
|
Sonu Nigam
|
Art
|
Maharashtra
|
91
|
Ram Sahay Panday
|
Art
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
92
|
Chirapat Prapandavidya
|
Literature and Education
|
Thailand
|
93
|
K V Rabiya
|
Social Work
|
Kerala
|
94
|
Anil Kumar Rajvanshi
|
Science and Engineering
|
Maharashtra
|
95
|
Sheesh Ram
|
Art
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
96
|
Ramachandraiah
|
Art
|
Telangana
|
97
|
Sunkara Venkata Adinarayana Rao
|
Medicine
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
98
|
Gamit Ramilaben Raysingbhai
|
Social Work
|
Gujarat
|
99
|
Padmaja Reddy
|
Art
|
Telangana
|
100
|
Guru Tulku Rinpoche
|
Others- Spiritualism
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
101
|
Brahmanand Sankhwalkar
|
Sports
|
Goa
|
102
|
Vidyanand Sarek
|
Literature and Education
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
103
|
Kali Pada Saren
|
Literature and Education
|
West Bengal
|
104
|
Veeraswamy Seshiah
|
Medicine
|
Tamil Nadu
|
105
|
Prabhaben Shah
|
Social Work
|
Dadra and Nagar Havelli and Daman and Diu
|
106
|
Dilip Shahani
|
Literature and Education
|
Delhi
|
107
|
Ram Dayal Sharma
|
Art
|
Rajasthan
|
108
|
Vishwamurti Shastri
|
Literature and Education
|
Jammu and Kashmir
|
109
|
Tatiana Lvovna Shaumyan
|
Literature and Education
|
Russia
|
110
|
Siddhalingaiah (Posthumous)
|
Literature and Education
|
Karnataka
|
111
|
Kaajee Singh
|
Art
|
West Bengal
|
112
|
Konsam Ibomcha Singh
|
Art
|
Manipur
|
113
|
Prem Singh
|
Social Work
|
Punjab
|
114
|
Seth Pal Singh
|
Others-Agriculture
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
115
|
Vidya Vindu Singh
|
Literature and Education
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
116
|
Baba Iqbal Singh Ji
|
Social Work
|
Punjab
|
117
|
Bhimsen Singhal
|
Medicine
|
Maharashtra
|
118
|
Sivananda
|
Others- Yoga
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
119
|
Ajay Kumar Sonkar
|
Science and Engineering
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
120
|
Ajita Srivastava
|
Art
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
121
|
Sadguru Brahmeshanand Acharya Swami
|
Others- Spiritualism
|
Goa
|
122
|
Balaji Tambe (Posthumous)
|
Medicine
|
Maharashtra
|
123
|
Raghuvendra Tanwar
|
Literature and Education
|
Haryana
|
124
|
Kamlakar Tripathi
|
Medicine
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
125
|
Lalita Vakil
|
Art
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
126
|
Durga Bai Vyam
|
Art
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
127
|
Jyantkumar Maganlal Vyas
|
Science and Engineering
|
Gujarat
|
128
|
Badaplin War
|
Literature and Education
|
Meghalaya
