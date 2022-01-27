JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

Padma Awards 2022: Gen Bipin Rawat, Neeraj Chopra among awardees; Full list of Padma Awards recipients

Padma Awards 2022 winners: The full list of Padma Awards 2022 recipients comprises of 17 Padma Bhushan, 4 Padma Vibhushan, and 107 Padma Shri Awards.

Created On: Jan 27, 2022 11:34 IST
Padma Awards 2022
Padma Awards 2022

Padma Awards 2022 winners: The Home Ministry on January 25, 2022, announced the list of recipients of the Padma Awards which is one of the highest civilian awards of India. Padma Awards 2022 has been conferred upon a total of 128 people in three categories- Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri. The three Padma Awards are later conferred by the President of India at a ceremonial function that will be held at Rashtrapati Bhawan around March or April every year.

Some of the eminent names announced for Padma Awards 2022 are India’s first Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat who died in December 2021 in a horrific chopper crash. He has been honoured posthumously with Padma Vibhushan.

Olympic Gold Medalist Neeraj Chopra and Singer Sonu Nigam have been awarded Padma Shri while the heads of Microsoft and Google Satya Nadella and Sundar Pichai have been named for Padma Bhushan.

The full list of Padma Awards 2022 recipients comprises of 17 Padma Bhushan, 4 Padma Vibhushan, and 107 Padma Shri Awards.

Padma Awards 2022: Full List of Padma Awards winners

Padma Vibhshan (4)

S. No.

Name

Field

State/Country

1

Prabha Atre

Art

Maharashtra

2

Radheyshyam Khemka (Posthumous)

Literature & Education

Uttar Pradesh

3

General Bipin Rawat (Posthumous)

Civil Service

Uttarakhand

4

Shri Kalyan Singh (Posthumous)

Public Affairs

Uttar Pradesh

 Padma Bhushan (17)

S. No.

Name

Field

State/Country

5

Gulam Nabi Azad

Public Affairs

Jammu and Kashmir

6

Victor Banerjee

Art

West Bengal

7

Gurmeet Bawa (Posthumous)

Art

Punjab

8

Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee

Public Affairs

West Bengal

9

Natarajan Chandrasekaran

Trade and Industry

Maharashtra

10

Krishna Ella and Suchitra Ella (Duo)

Trade and Industry

Telangana

11

Madhur Jaffrey

Others-Culinary

United States of America

12

Devendra Jhajharia

Sports

Rajasthan

13

Rashid Khan

Art

Uttar Pradesh

14

Rajiv Mehrishi

Civil Service

Rajasthan

15

Satya Narayan Nadella

Trade and Industry

United States of America

16

Sundararajan Pichai

Trade and Industry

United States of America

17

Cyrus Poonawalla

Trade and Industry

Maharashtra

18

Sanjaya Rajaram (Posthumous)

Science and Engineering

Mexico

19

Pratibha Ray

Literature and Education

Odisha

20

Swami Sachidanand

Literature and Education

Gujarat

21

Vashishth Tripathi

Literature and Education

Uttar Pradesh

 Padma Shri (107)

S. No.

Name

Field

State/Country

22

Prahlad Rai Agarwal

Trade and Industry

West Bengal

23

Najma Akhtar

Literature and Education

Delhi

24

Sumit Antil

Sports

Haryana

25

T Senka Ao

Literature and Education

Nagaland

26

Kamalini Asthana and Nalini Asthana (Duo)

Art

Uttar Pradesh

27

Subbanna Ayappan

Science and Engineering

Karnataka

28

J K Bajaj

Literature and Education

Delhi

29

Sirpi Balasubramaniam

Literature and Education

Tamil Nadu

30

Srimad Baba Balia

Social Work

Odisha

31

Sanghamitra Bandyopadhyay

Science and Engineering

West Bengal

32

Madhuri Barthwal

Art

Uttarakhand

33

Akhore Asgar Ali Basharat

Literature and Education

Ladakh

34

Himmatrao Bawaskar

Medicine

Maharashtra

35

Harmohinder Singh Bedi

Literature and Education

Punjab

36

Pramod Bhagat

Sports

Odisha

37

S Ballesh Bhajantri

Art

Tamil Nadu

38

Khandu Wangchuk Bhutia

Art

Sikkim

39

Maria Christopher Byrski

Literature and Education

Poland

40

Acharya Chandanaji

Social Work

Bihar

41

Sulochana Chavan

Art

Maharashtra

42

Neeraj Chopra

Sports

Haryana

43

Shakuntala Choudhary

Social Work

Assam

44

Sankaranarayana Menon Chundayil

Sports

Kerala

45

S Damodaran

Social Work

Tamil Nadu

46

Faisal Ali Dar

Sports

Jammu and Kashmir

47

Jagjit Singh Dardi

Trade and Industry

Chandigarh

48

Prokar Dasgupta

Medicine

United Kingdom

49

Aditya Prasad Dash

Science and Engineering

Odisha

50

Lata Desai

Medicine

Gujarat

51

Malji Bhai Desai

Public Affairs

Gujarat

52

Basanti Devi

Social Work

Uttarakhand

53

Lourembam Bino Devi

Art

Manipur

54

Muktamani Devi

Trade and Industry

Manipur

55

Shyamamani Devi

Art

Odisha

56

Khalil Dhantejvi

Literature and Education

Gujarat

57

Savaji Bhai Dholakia

Social Work

Gujarat

58

Arjun Singh Dhurve

Art

Madhya Pradesh

59

Vijaykumar Vinayak Dongre

Medicine

Maharashtra

60

Chandraprakash Dwivedi

Art

Rajasthan

61

Dhaneswar Engti

Literature and Education

Assam

62

Om Prakash Gandhi

Social Work

Haryana

63

Narasimha Rao Garikapati

Literature and Education

Andhra Pradesh

64

Girdhari Ram Ghonju (Posthumous)

Literature and Education

Jharkhand

65

Shaibal Gupta (Posthumous)

Literature and Education

Bihar

66

Narasingha Prasad Guru

Literature and Education

Odisha

67

Gosaveedu Shaik Hassan (Posthumous)

Art

Andhra Pradesh

68

Ryuko Hira

Trade and Industry

Japan

69

Sosamma Iype

Others- Animal Husbandry

Kerala

70

Avadh Kishore Jadia

Literature and Education

Madhya Pradesh

71

Sowcar Janaki

Art

Tamil Nadu

72

Tara Jauhar

Literature and Education

Delhi

73

Vandana Kataria

Sports

Uttarakhand

74

HR Keshavamurthy

Art

Karnataka

75

Rutger Kortenhorst

Literature and Education

Ireland

76

Narayan Kurup

Literature and Education

Kerala

77

Avani Lekhara

Sports

Rajasthan

78

Moti lal Madan

Science and Engineering

Haryana

79

Shivnath Mishra

Art

Uttar Pradesh

80

Narendra Prasad Mishra (Posthumous)

Medicine

Madhya Pradesh

81

Darshanam Mogilaiah

Art

Telangana

82

Guruprasad Mohapatra

Civil Service

Delhi

83

Thavil Kongampattu A V Murugaiyan

Art

Puducherry

84

R Muthukannammal

Art

Tamil Nadu

85

Abdul Khatter Nadakattin

Others- Grassroots Innovation

Karnataka

86

Amai Mahalinga Naik

Others- Agriculture

Karnataka

87

Tsering Namgyal

Art

Ladakh

88

A K C Natarajan

Art

Tamil Nadu

89

V L Nghaka

Literature and Education

Mizoram

90

Sonu Nigam

Art

Maharashtra

91

Ram Sahay Panday

Art

Madhya Pradesh

92

Chirapat Prapandavidya

Literature and Education

Thailand

93

K V Rabiya

Social Work

Kerala

94

Anil Kumar Rajvanshi

Science and Engineering

Maharashtra

95

Sheesh Ram

Art

Uttar Pradesh

96

Ramachandraiah

Art

Telangana

97

Sunkara Venkata Adinarayana Rao

Medicine

Madhya Pradesh

98

Gamit Ramilaben Raysingbhai

Social Work

Gujarat

99

Padmaja Reddy

Art

Telangana

100

Guru Tulku Rinpoche

Others- Spiritualism

Arunachal Pradesh

101

Brahmanand Sankhwalkar

Sports

Goa

102

Vidyanand Sarek

Literature and Education

Himachal Pradesh

103

Kali Pada Saren

Literature and Education

West Bengal

104

Veeraswamy Seshiah

Medicine

Tamil Nadu

105

Prabhaben Shah

Social Work

Dadra and Nagar Havelli and Daman and Diu

106

Dilip Shahani

Literature and Education

Delhi

107

Ram Dayal Sharma

Art

Rajasthan

108

Vishwamurti Shastri

Literature and Education

Jammu and Kashmir

109

Tatiana Lvovna Shaumyan

Literature and Education

Russia

110

Siddhalingaiah (Posthumous)

Literature and Education

Karnataka

111

Kaajee Singh

Art

West Bengal

112

Konsam Ibomcha Singh

Art

Manipur

113

Prem Singh

Social Work

Punjab

114

Seth Pal Singh

Others-Agriculture

Uttar Pradesh

115

Vidya Vindu Singh

Literature and Education

Uttar Pradesh

116

Baba Iqbal Singh Ji

Social Work

Punjab

117

Bhimsen Singhal

Medicine

Maharashtra

118

Sivananda

Others- Yoga

Uttar Pradesh

119

Ajay Kumar Sonkar

Science and Engineering

Uttar Pradesh

120

Ajita Srivastava

Art

Uttar Pradesh

121

Sadguru Brahmeshanand Acharya Swami

Others- Spiritualism

Goa

122

Balaji Tambe (Posthumous)

Medicine

Maharashtra

123

Raghuvendra Tanwar

Literature and Education

Haryana

124

Kamlakar Tripathi

Medicine

Uttar Pradesh

125

Lalita Vakil

Art

Himachal Pradesh

126

Durga Bai Vyam

Art

Madhya Pradesh

127

Jyantkumar Maganlal Vyas

Science and Engineering

Gujarat

128

Badaplin War

Literature and Education

Meghalaya

 

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.
Comment (0)

Post Comment

7 + 0 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

    Monthly Current Affairs PDF

    • Current Affairs PDF December 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF November 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF October 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF September 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF August 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF July 2021
    View all

    Monthly Current Affairs Quiz PDF

    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF December 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF November 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF October 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF September 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF August 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF July 2021
    View all