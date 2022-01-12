Passport Ranking 2022: India’s passport rank improves to 83 from 90; Check latest world passport rankings

Passport Ranking: The Henley Passport Index has released the passport ranking for the first quarter of 2022 and India’s passport has seen a significant improvement in its rank compared to 2021. Indian passport now ranks at 83rd, climbing seven places from 90th rank last year. In 2022, India’s passport shares the ranking with Sao Tome and Principe in Central Africa, behind Uganda and Rwanda.

In the latest passport rankings, Japan and Singapore passports have again emerged as the world’s most powerful passports in 2022 while Iraq, Afghanistan, Pakistan have been ranked as the weakest passport in the world in 2022.

Henley Passport Index 2022, just like in 2021, has not considered the curbs and travel restrictions due to COVID-19 while compiling the latest list.

What is Henley Passport Index?

Henley Passport Index or HPI is a global ranking of the countries around the world according to the travel freedom of holders of their ordinary passport holders.

It provides a ranking for 199 passports of the world according to the number of countries their holders can travel visa-free. The stronger the ranking, the more visa-free visits to various countries will be permitted.

Since 2005, HPI has ranked the world’s passports as per the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa. The ranking is based on the data from the International Air Transport Association.

Passport Ranking 2022: India’s passport rank improves to 83 from 90

Indian passport improved its rank in the latest Henley Passport Index 2022 rankings by jumping 7 positions from 90 to 83. India now has visa-free access to 60 destinations worldwide with Armenia and Oman being the latest additions. The country has added 35 more destinations since 2006.

World Most Powerful Passport 2022: Top 10 passports

Ranking Passport No. of countries holder can visit visa free 1 Japan, Singapore 192 2 Germany, South Korea 190 3 Finland, Italy, Luxembourg, Spain 189 4 Austria, France, Denmark, Sweden, Netherlands 188 5 Ireland, Portugal 187 6 Belgium, Norway, New Zealand, UK, Switzerland, US 186 7 Canada, Australia, Greece, Czech Republic Malta 185 8 Hungary, Poland 183 9 Slovakia, Lithuania 182 10 Latvia, Estonia, Slovenia 181

Weakest Passport in the World 2022: Weakest passports from bottom

Ranking Passport No. of countries holder can visit visa-free 111 Afghanistan 26 110 Iraq 28 109 Syria 29 108 Pakistan 31 107 Yemen 33 106 Somalia 34 105 Nepal and Palestinian Territories 37 104 North Korea 34

