JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

Passport Ranking 2022: India’s passport rank improves to 83 from 90; Check latest world passport rankings

Indian Passport Ranking 2022: Indian passport has seen a significant improvement in its rank compared to 2021 as it now ranks at 83rd, climbing seven places from 90th rank last year. Japan and Singapore passports have again emerged as the most powerful passports in the world while Afghanistan, Pakistan have been ranked as the weakest passport in 2022.

Created On: Jan 12, 2022 13:58 IST
Passport Ranking in 2022
Passport Ranking in 2022

Passport Ranking: The Henley Passport Index has released the passport ranking for the first quarter of 2022 and India’s passport has seen a significant improvement in its rank compared to 2021. Indian passport now ranks at 83rd, climbing seven places from 90th rank last year. In 2022, India’s passport shares the ranking with Sao Tome and Principe in Central Africa, behind Uganda and Rwanda.

In the latest passport rankings, Japan and Singapore passports have again emerged as the world’s most powerful passports in 2022 while Iraq, Afghanistan, Pakistan have been ranked as the weakest passport in the world in 2022.

Henley Passport Index 2022, just like in 2021, has not considered the curbs and travel restrictions due to COVID-19 while compiling the latest list.

What is Henley Passport Index?

Henley Passport Index or HPI is a global ranking of the countries around the world according to the travel freedom of holders of their ordinary passport holders.

It provides a ranking for 199 passports of the world according to the number of countries their holders can travel visa-free. The stronger the ranking, the more visa-free visits to various countries will be permitted.

Since 2005, HPI has ranked the world’s passports as per the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa. The ranking is based on the data from the International Air Transport Association.

Passport Ranking 2022: India’s passport rank improves to 83 from 90

Indian passport improved its rank in the latest Henley Passport Index 2022 rankings by jumping 7 positions from 90 to 83. India now has visa-free access to 60 destinations worldwide with Armenia and Oman being the latest additions. The country has added 35 more destinations since 2006.

World Most Powerful Passport 2022: Top 10 passports

Ranking

Passport

No. of countries holder can visit visa free

1

Japan, Singapore

192

2

Germany, South Korea

190

3

Finland, Italy, Luxembourg, Spain

189

4

Austria, France, Denmark, Sweden, Netherlands

188

5

Ireland, Portugal

187

6

Belgium, Norway, New Zealand, UK, Switzerland, US

186

7

Canada, Australia, Greece, Czech Republic Malta

185

8

Hungary, Poland

183

9

Slovakia, Lithuania

182

10

Latvia, Estonia, Slovenia

181

Weakest Passport in the World 2022: Weakest passports from bottom

Ranking

Passport

No. of countries holder can visit visa-free

111

Afghanistan

26

110

Iraq

28

109

Syria

29

108

Pakistan

31

107

Yemen

33

106

Somalia

34

105

Nepal and Palestinian Territories

37

104

North Korea

34

 Read More: Henley Passport Index 2021: Know how powerful your Indian Passport is!

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.

Related Stories

Comment (0)

Post Comment

3 + 6 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

    Monthly Current Affairs PDF

    • Current Affairs PDF December 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF November 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF October 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF September 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF August 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF July 2021
    View all

    Monthly Current Affairs Quiz PDF

    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF December 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF November 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF October 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF September 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF August 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF July 2021
    View all