Passport Ranking 2022: India’s passport rank improves to 83 from 90; Check latest world passport rankings
Indian Passport Ranking 2022: Indian passport has seen a significant improvement in its rank compared to 2021 as it now ranks at 83rd, climbing seven places from 90th rank last year. Japan and Singapore passports have again emerged as the most powerful passports in the world while Afghanistan, Pakistan have been ranked as the weakest passport in 2022.
Passport Ranking: The Henley Passport Index has released the passport ranking for the first quarter of 2022 and India’s passport has seen a significant improvement in its rank compared to 2021. Indian passport now ranks at 83rd, climbing seven places from 90th rank last year. In 2022, India’s passport shares the ranking with Sao Tome and Principe in Central Africa, behind Uganda and Rwanda.
In the latest passport rankings, Japan and Singapore passports have again emerged as the world’s most powerful passports in 2022 while Iraq, Afghanistan, Pakistan have been ranked as the weakest passport in the world in 2022.
Henley Passport Index 2022, just like in 2021, has not considered the curbs and travel restrictions due to COVID-19 while compiling the latest list.
What is Henley Passport Index?
Henley Passport Index or HPI is a global ranking of the countries around the world according to the travel freedom of holders of their ordinary passport holders.
It provides a ranking for 199 passports of the world according to the number of countries their holders can travel visa-free. The stronger the ranking, the more visa-free visits to various countries will be permitted.
Since 2005, HPI has ranked the world’s passports as per the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa. The ranking is based on the data from the International Air Transport Association.
Passport Ranking 2022: India’s passport rank improves to 83 from 90
Indian passport improved its rank in the latest Henley Passport Index 2022 rankings by jumping 7 positions from 90 to 83. India now has visa-free access to 60 destinations worldwide with Armenia and Oman being the latest additions. The country has added 35 more destinations since 2006.
World Most Powerful Passport 2022: Top 10 passports
|
Ranking
|
Passport
|
No. of countries holder can visit visa free
|
1
|
Japan, Singapore
|
192
|
2
|
Germany, South Korea
|
190
|
3
|
Finland, Italy, Luxembourg, Spain
|
189
|
4
|
Austria, France, Denmark, Sweden, Netherlands
|
188
|
5
|
Ireland, Portugal
|
187
|
6
|
Belgium, Norway, New Zealand, UK, Switzerland, US
|
186
|
7
|
Canada, Australia, Greece, Czech Republic Malta
|
185
|
8
|
Hungary, Poland
|
183
|
9
|
Slovakia, Lithuania
|
182
|
10
|
Latvia, Estonia, Slovenia
|
181
Weakest Passport in the World 2022: Weakest passports from bottom
|
Ranking
|
Passport
|
No. of countries holder can visit visa-free
|
111
|
Afghanistan
|
26
|
110
|
Iraq
|
28
|
109
|
Syria
|
29
|
108
|
Pakistan
|
31
|
107
|
Yemen
|
33
|
106
|
Somalia
|
34
|
105
|
Nepal and Palestinian Territories
|
37
|
104
|
North Korea
|
34
