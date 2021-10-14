Henley Passport Index 2021: Know how powerful your Indian Passport is!

Henley Passport Index 2021 has been announced ranking the world’s most powerful passports. The ranking in the index is decided by the number of countries that allow visa-free travel to the holders of these passports.

In Henley Passport Index 2021, Japan and Singapore have topped the list, while India has been ranked at 90th place, toppling down by six ranks as compared to its rank in 2020.

The Henley Passport Index 2021, listing the world’s most travel-friendly passports, comes at a time when the countries around the world have been easing the travel rules for international visitors after almost two years since the onset of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Henley Passport Index Henley Passport Index ranks the passports of the nations as per the number of destinations their holders can visit without obtaining a prior visa. The rankings at the index are based on the analysis of data that is provided by the International Air Transport Association (IATA). The index is prepared by Henley and Partners. It is a London-based global citizenship and residence advisory firm. The Henley Passport Index claims to be the original ranking of the world’s passports. It covers a total of 227 destinations and 199 passports.

For many countries with low-ranking passports on the #HenleyPassportIndex, proliferating barriers to entry are hindering progress, even as many reopen their borders in desperate bids to reboot economic growth. See the full @HenleyPartners ranking here: https://t.co/MOXbIQ6NqF pic.twitter.com/W0AIX4XeAv — Henley & Partners (@HenleyPartners) October 11, 2021

Henley Passport Index 2021: Key Points

• Japan and Singapore have stood at the top of the 2021 list, with their passport holders allowed to travel visa-free to 192 countries. It is for the third consecutive year that Japan has secured the top position.

• South Korea and Germany are in the second position.

• Afghanistan, Iraq, Pakistan, Syria, and Yemen are among the least powerful passport nations.

• India, which was at the 84th position in 2020, fell down to 90 with its passport holders allowed to travel visa-free to 58 countries around the world. India, at 90, shares the rank with Tajikistan and Burkina Faso.

COVID-19 related travel restrictions continue

According to the Q4 Global Mobility Report, the global mobility gap is at its widest point ever and continues to expand because of the proliferating barriers to entry set up since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many nations in the global South have relaxed their borders in an effort to revive their economies, however, there has been very little reciprocity from the countries in the global North which have enforced some of the most strict inbound COVID-19 related travel restrictions.

Even the fully vaccinated travelers from the nations at the lower end of the Henley Passport Index remain out of most of the developed world.

Henley Passport Index 2021: World’s 10 most powerful passports

Rank Passport Visa-Free Score 1 Japan, Singapore 192 2 Germany, South Korea 190 3 Finland, Italy, Luxembourg, Spain 189 4 Austria, Denmark 188 5 France, Ireland, Netherlands, Portugal, Sweden 187 6 New Zealand, Belgium, Switzerland 186 7 Greece, Malta, Czech Republic, United Kingdom, Norway, United States 185 8 Australia, Canada 184 9 Hungary 183 10 Poland, Lithuania, Slovakia 182

Henley Passport Index 2021: World’s 10 least powerful passports