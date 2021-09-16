Peaceful Mission 2021: India participates in 6th edition of SCO military exercise in Russia

India participated in the 6th edition of the multi-nation counter-terror exercise in the Orenburg region of Russia. The exercise has been organized under the aegis of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

The Indian Army informed that India has sent a team of 200 personnel for the 6th edition of ‘Exercise Peaceful Mission’ which will be held from September 13 to September 25, 2021.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) is an eight-member economic and security bloc that has also emerged as one of the largest transregional international organisation. Both India and Pakistan became a permanent member of SCO in 2017.

Objective:

The Indian Army has said that the aim of the SCO military exercise is to foster close relations between the SCO member states. The exercise also aims at enhancing the abilities of the military leaders to command multi-national military contingents.

Key Highlights:

• As per the official release, the Indian military contingent comprising of an all arms combined force of 200 personnel to include 38 personnel from the Indian Air Force has been participating in the Peaceful Mission-2021 exercise.

• The Indian contingent was inducted to the SCO military exercise area by two IL-76 aircraft.

• Before the departure of the contingent, they underwent training and preparation under the aegis of the South Western Command.

What is Peaceful Mission Exercise?

The joint counter-terrorism exercise ‘Peaceful Mission’ is a Multilateral Exercise, which has been conducted biennially as part of the military diplomacy between the members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

The Peaceful Mission Exercise is also described as a landmark event in the military interactions and the global cooperation to counter-terrorism.

Peaceful Mission 2021: Why is it Significant?

• As per the Indian Army, the SCO military exercise will enable the sharing of the best military practices between the armed forces of the Shanghai Cooperation organisation.

• It will also provide an opportunity for the Armed Forces to train in counter-terrorism operations in an urban scenario in a multination and joint environment.

• The scope of the military exercise includes a mutual understanding of drills and procedures, professional interaction, control structures, the establishment of joint command, and the elimination of terrorist threats.

India at Shanghai Cooperation Organisation

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) was founded at a summit in 2001 in Shanghai by the Presidents of China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and the Kyrgyz Republic.

India has always shown keen interest in deepening and strengthening its security-related cooperation with the SCO members and its Regional Anti-Terrorism Structure (RATS), which particularly deals with the issues related to security and defence.

In 2005, India was made observer at SCO. The country has generally participated in ministerial-level meetings of the group that focuses mainly on the security and economic cooperation in the Eurasian region.