Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine found to induce ‘very good’ immune response against COVID-19: Study

Research published in the journal Nature Communications on June 28, 2021, found that two doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine induce a ‘very good’ immune response against the SARS-CoV-2 variants.

The researchers, including those from the University of Helsinki and University of Turku, started the study in Finland in December 2020 wherein they have been analyzing the immune response induced by the coronavirus vaccinations.

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine study: Key points

• 180 health care workers in Finland as a part of the study were administered with two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA vaccine and compared with the immune response of those recovered from COVID-19.

• The participants of the study were between 20-65 years, of which 31 were male and 149 were female while the group of those recovered from COVID-19 included 50 participants aged 19-93 years, of which 17 were male and 33 were female.

Findings of the study

• Researchers and experts from the participating universities expressed that the study demonstrated the efficacy of the Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA vaccine and its ability to induce immune responses in the working-age population, both male and female. The vaccine was found to be one of the most effective.

• The study conducted on 180 health care workers in Finland recorded that the immune response was as strong against the Alpha variant first identified in the UK as it was against the original COVID-19 virus strain.

• Though the immune response was found a bit weak against the Beta variant found in South Africa however overall, the vaccine produced neutralizing antibodies that offered good protection against the variant.

Pfizer-BioNTech efficacy against Delta variant

• The study will be continued to analyze the immune response and study the level of protection offered against other emerging variants of COVID-19 such as the Delta variant found in India, said experts of the study.

• The study will also further look into the efficacy and study antibodies responses of other available COVID-19 vaccines.