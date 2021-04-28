Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

PM Modi chairs meeting with officials on COVID-19 situation, asks to upgrade health infrastructure

The empowered group working on increasing the oxygen supply had briefed the Prime Minister on the ongoing efforts being made to boost the availability and supply of oxygen in the country.

Created On: Apr 28, 2021 12:23 ISTModified On: Apr 28, 2021 12:23 IST
PM Modi meets with officials

Prime Minister Modi on April 27, 2021, chaired a meeting with the top officials in order to review the ongoing COVID-19 situation in India. During the meeting, he asked the officials to rapidly upgrade the healthcare infrastructure in the country.

PM Modi also got an overview of the situation in the country related to medicines, oxygen availability, and health infrastructure.

The high-level meeting was attended by Home Secretary, Cabinet Secretary, Secretary Pharmaceuticals, Secretary I&B, DG ICMR, Member Niti Aayog, Secretary Biotechnology, and other senior officials.

Production of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) increased:

The members during the meeting informed about increasing the allocation of oxygen to the states.

Prime Minister Modi was also informed about the increase in the production of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) in India from 5700 MT/day in August 2020 to 8,922 MT on April 25, 2021. By the end of April 2021, the production of LMO has been expected to cross 9250 MT per day.

Officials instructed to work closely with state governments:

Prime Minister Modi, during the meeting, instructed the officials to work closely with the state governments for starting the PSA oxygen plants at the earliest.

While officials briefed him about the working of the Oxygen express Railways Services as well as the international and domestic sorties undertaken by the Indian Air Force for the transportation of oxygen tankers.

The Empowered Group also apprised PM about the efforts being undertaken to improve the awareness regarding COVID-19 among the citizens.

PM Modi briefed about COVID management and medical infrastructure

The Empowered Group which has been working on the COVID-19 management and medical infrastructure informed PM Modi of the efforts being taken to increase the availability of ICUs and beds. They informed about the efforts being taken to break the chain of transmission.

Prime Minister Modi in response also stressed the need to ensure that the guidelines regarding the COVID-19 management must be properly implemented by the relevant agencies in all the states.

Background:

As India sees the worst-case scenario of COVID-19 infections, the Central Government has been making every effort to boost the country’s health infrastructure.

Amid the oxygen crisis faced by the hospitals all over the country, the state governments have also ramped up their efforts. In the latest, India has been recording more than 3,00,000 cases of COVID-19 every day.

