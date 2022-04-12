PM Modi to be honoured with first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be honoured with the inaugural Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Puraskar. This was announced by the late singer's family on April 11, 2022. The Prime Minister will be the first-ever recipient of the award. He will receive the award at the Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Awards ceremony on April 24, on the 80th death anniversary of Master Deenanath Mangeshkar, the legend's father.

The announcement of the new award was made by Pandit Hridaynath Mangeshkar, the younger brother of Lata Mangeshkar. The music director informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has agreed to attend the event and personally accept the Lata Mangeshkar award.

Lata Mangeshkar Award

Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award has been instituted by the family and Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Smruti Pratishthan charitable trust in the memory of Legendary Singer Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away in February at the age of 92 following multiple organ failure. The award will be presented along with the annual Master Deenanath awards.

The award will be conferred every year to one individual who has made outstanding and path-breaking contributions to the people, society and nation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who considered Lata Mangeshkar as his elder sister, had attended the late singer's funeral at Shivaji Park to pay his last respects.

Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Awards

The Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Awards honour individuals who have made outstanding contributions in different fields including music, drama, art, medical and social work. The awards are conferred in the memory of Master Deenanathji, whose monumental contributions as singer, musician and stage artiste have been an inspiration to the people of Maharashtra and India.