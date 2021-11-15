PM Modi inaugurates Bhagwan Birsa Munda Museum in Ranchi on November 15 to mark Janjatiya Gaurav Divas
PM Narendra Modi on November 15 virtually inaugurated the Bhagwan Birsa Munda Museum in Ranchi, Jharkhand to commemorate the birth anniversary of the tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda. Know key details.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 15, 2021, virtually inaugurated the Bhagwan Birsa Munda Museum in Ranchi, Jharkhand to commemorate the birth anniversary of the tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda which the country is observing as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas. Born on November 15, 1875, Birsa Munda belonged to the Munda tribe who led an Indian tribal religious Millenarian movement during the British rule in the late 19th century across the tribal belt of modern-day Jharkhand and Bihar.
“The nation decided that during ‘Amrit Kaal’ of Independence, tribal traditions and its tales of gallantry will be given even more grand identity. The historic decision has been taken that November 15, the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, will be celebrated as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas,” said PM Modi.
During the launch, PM Modi also credited the efforts of the former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee towards the creation of Jharkhand as a separate state. PM Modi also paid his tributes to former PM Vajpayee.
PM Modi on November 15, 2021, inaugurated Bhagwan Birsa Munda Museum in Ranchi, Jharkhand on the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda which was declared as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas by the Union Cabinet led by PM Modi on November 10, 2021.
On November 10, 2021, the Centre under the leadership of PM Modi had approved the declaration of November 15 to be observed as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas to commemorate the tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda. November 15 is the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda who is celebrated as God among tribal communities across India.
Bhagwan Birsa Munda Museum in Ranchi – Key Points
The Bhagwan Birsa Munda Museum inaugurated by PM Modi on November 15, 2021, is known as Bhagwan Birsa Munda Smriti Udayan Sah Swantantra Senani Sangrahalaya.
The Bhagwan Birsa Munda Museum in Ranchi is spread across 38 acres of land. The Museum houses a 25ft high statue of Bhagwan Birsa Munda along with 9ft high statues of 13 other freedom fighters of tribal movement during India’s Independence.
Janjatiya Gaurav Divas: PM Modi to launch several initiatives in Madhya Pradesh for Janjatiya community on November 15
After paying his tributes to the statue of Birsa Munda at Parliament House, PM Modi will also leave for Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh to participate and launch several initiatives for the welfare of the Janjatiya community during the Janjatiya Gaurav Divas Mahasammelan at Jamburi Maidan in Bhopal.
PM Modi will launch the ‘Ration Aapke Gram’ scheme in Madhya Pradesh under which the beneficiaries from Janjatiya community will receive monthly quota of PDS Ration in their own villages every month. This will save them from commuting to the Fair Price Shop.
PM Modi will also hand over genetic counselling cards to beneficiaries to mark the launch of the Madhya Pradesh Sickle Cell (Hemoglobinopathy) Mission to increase public awareness about diseases such as sickle cell anemia, thalassemia, and other anaemia related diseases among the Janjatiya community of Madhya Pradesh.
PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of 50 Eklaya Movel Residential Schools across India including Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tripura, Odisha, Daman & Diu, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli.
PM Modi will visit the exhibition of products by Janjatiya self-help groups. He will also visit a photo exhibition of heroes and martyrs of the freedom struggle from the Janjatiya community of Madhya Pradesh. He will also give the appointment letters to newly appointed teachers of the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups.
PM Modi will also be inaugurating the redeveloped Rani Kamalpati Railway Station as well as launch various initiatives of Railways in Madhya Pradesh.
Who was Birsa Munda?
Born on November 15, 1875, Birsa Munda was an Indian tribal freedom fighter. He belonged to the Munda tribe. Birsa Munda is revered as God among the tribal communities. He led an Indian tribal Millenarian movement across the modern-day Jharkhand and Bihar belt during the fight for India’s Independence against the exploitative system during the British rule. Birsa Munda took his last breath in Ranchi.
The portrait of Birsa Munda is up on the walls of the Indian Parliament. Munda is the only tribal freedom fighter who has been honoured.
