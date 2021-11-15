Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

PM Modi inaugurates Bhagwan Birsa Munda Museum in Ranchi on November 15 to mark Janjatiya Gaurav Divas

PM Narendra Modi on November 15 virtually inaugurated the Bhagwan Birsa Munda Museum in Ranchi, Jharkhand to commemorate the birth anniversary of the tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda. Know key details.

Created On: Nov 15, 2021 11:10 IST
Janjatiya Gaurav Divas: PM Modi inaugurates Bhagwan Birsa Munda Museum, Source: ANI
Janjatiya Gaurav Divas: PM Modi inaugurates Bhagwan Birsa Munda Museum, Source: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 15, 2021, virtually inaugurated the Bhagwan Birsa Munda Museum in Ranchi, Jharkhand to commemorate the birth anniversary of the tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda which the country is observing as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas. Born on November 15, 1875, Birsa Munda belonged to the Munda tribe who led an Indian tribal religious Millenarian movement during the British rule in the late 19th century across the tribal belt of modern-day Jharkhand and Bihar.

“The nation decided that during ‘Amrit Kaal’ of Independence, tribal traditions and its tales of gallantry will be given even more grand identity. The historic decision has been taken that November 15, the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, will be celebrated as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas,” said PM Modi.

During the launch, PM Modi also credited the efforts of the former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee towards the creation of Jharkhand as a separate state. PM Modi also paid his tributes to former PM Vajpayee.

WATCH: PM inaugurate Bhagwan Birsa Munda Museum in Ranchi on Janjatiya Gaurav Divas

 

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS

Take Free Online UPSC Prelims 2021 Mock Test

Start Now
RRB NTPC Exam 2020 : Check Application status here from 21st to 30th Sep, 2020. Also, get complete details.

Related Stories

Comment (0)

Post Comment

9 + 8 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

    Monthly Current Affairs PDF

    • Current Affairs PDF September 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF August 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF July 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF June 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF May 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF April 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF March 2021
    View all

    Monthly Current Affairs Quiz PDF

    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF September 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF August 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF July 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF June 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF May 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF April 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF March 2021
    View all