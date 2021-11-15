PM Modi inaugurates Bhagwan Birsa Munda Museum in Ranchi on November 15 to mark Janjatiya Gaurav Divas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 15, 2021, virtually inaugurated the Bhagwan Birsa Munda Museum in Ranchi, Jharkhand to commemorate the birth anniversary of the tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda which the country is observing as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas. Born on November 15, 1875, Birsa Munda belonged to the Munda tribe who led an Indian tribal religious Millenarian movement during the British rule in the late 19th century across the tribal belt of modern-day Jharkhand and Bihar.

“The nation decided that during ‘Amrit Kaal’ of Independence, tribal traditions and its tales of gallantry will be given even more grand identity. The historic decision has been taken that November 15, the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, will be celebrated as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas,” said PM Modi.

During the launch, PM Modi also credited the efforts of the former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee towards the creation of Jharkhand as a separate state. PM Modi also paid his tributes to former PM Vajpayee.

WATCH: PM inaugurate Bhagwan Birsa Munda Museum in Ranchi on Janjatiya Gaurav Divas

India pays tributes to Bhagwan Birsa Munda. https://t.co/990K6rmlDy — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 15, 2021