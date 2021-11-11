Centre declares November 15 as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas – Know Significance, Role of tribal freedom fighters

The Union Cabinet chaired by PM Narendra Modi on November 10, 2021, approved declaration of November 15 as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas to commemorate the brave tribal freedom fighters as part of the year-long celebrations of 75 years of India’s Independence. The date November 15 also marks the birth anniversary date of Birsa Munda who is revered as God by tribal communities across India. Munda fought for India’s Independence against the exploitative system of British colonial system and spearheaded movement.

Centre declares November 15 as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas

The Union Cabinet has approved November 15 as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas to commemorate the brave tribal freedom fighters as part of the year-long celebrations of 75 years of India’s Independence. The Janjatiya Gaurav Divas will make the coming generations aware of the sacrifices of the tribal freedom fights during India’s freedom struggle.

November 15 also marks birth anniversary of Birsa Munda

The date November 15 also marks the birth anniversary date of Birsa Munda who spearheaded an Indian tribal movement during the fight for India’s Independence. Birsa Munda is revered as God by tribal communities across India.

Munda fought for India’s Independence from the exploitative system of the British colonial system and spearheaded the movement. Birsa Munda was born on November 15, 1875. He belonged to the Munda tribe. He spearheaded an Indian tribal religious Millenarian movement during the British rule in the late 19th century across the tribal belt of modern-day Jharkhand and Bihar.

November 15 as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas: Significance

The declaration of November 15 as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas acknowledges the cultural heritage and glorious history of tribal communities. The Janjatiya Gaurav Divas will be celebrated every year to recognize the efforts of the tribals in the preservation of cultural heritage and promotion of Indian values of national pride, valour, and hospitality.

Janjatiya Gaurav Divas: Key Activities

While observing the Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, the Indian government will launch a week-long celebration from November 15 to November 22, 2021, for celebrating and commemorating 75 years of the glorious history of tribal people and their achievements and cultural heritage.

The Central and State government jointly will organize several activities during the week-long celebrations. The theme of each activity is to showcase the achievements of tribals in the Indian Freedom Struggle, and the several welfare initiatives undertaken by the Indian government in health, education, livelihood, skill development, and infrastructure.

The events will showcase the unique tribal cultural heritage, their contributions during India’s freedom struggle, their rights, practices, cuisines, traditions, and aspects of education, health, and livelihood of tribal communities.

Role of tribal freedom fighters in India’s Freedom Struggle

The people at large are not aware that the tribal communities in India contributed and strengthened India’s freedom struggle through several movements. These tribal communities include Tamars, Santhals, Khasis, Bhils, Mizos, and Kols to name a few.

The tribal communities across India organized revolutionary movements that showcased their supreme sacrifice and immense courage. They held several tribal movements across different regions of India against the British colonial rule.

Tribal Freedom Fighter Museums in India

During the Independence Speech in 2016, PM Narendra Modi had sanctioned setting up tribal freedom fighter museums across India. PM Modi will be inaugurating a tribal freedom fighter museum in Ranchi where Birsa Munda took his last breath.

