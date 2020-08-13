All 9 tribal freedom fighters museums to be ready by end of 2022

The Tribal Affairs Ministry on August 11 announced that all the 9 museums that are dedicated to the tribal freedom fighters will be ready by the end of the year 2022.

As per the statement released by the ministry, two of the nine museums sanctioned for the tribal freedom fighters are already nearing completion and the rest of them are at the different stages of progress.

The announcement regarding setting up the tribal freedom fighters museum was made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day Speech in 2016. The largest of these museums have been built in Rajpipla in Gujarat at a cost of Rs. 102.55 crores.

Tribal Freedom Fighters Museum:

As per the directions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, all the museums will have strong usage of technologies such as Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), 3D/7D holographic projections, etc.

He had earlier informed that the government has been planning permanent museums in the states where Tribals had lived, struggled against the British rule, and had refused to bow down so that the upcoming generations may know tribals had lived far ahead in making the sacrifices.

As it has been expected that all the museums will come into existence by the end of 2022. As per the Tribal Ministry, new museums will also be sanctioned in the future in collaboration with the states.

States where Tribal Freedom Fighters Museum have been sanctioned: