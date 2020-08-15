PM Modi's 7th Independence Day Speech: National Digital Health Mission launched, every Indian to have health ID

PM Modi Independence Day Speech Live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated his clarion call for an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and for being 'vocal for local' during his 7th Independence Day speech from the Red Fort to mark the 74th Independence Day on August 15, 2020. The Prime Minister highlighted the various policies undertaken by the government to empower the women, farmers, middle class and the poor. PM Modi also announced the launch of National Digital Health Mission, Health ID cards for all Indians, Project Dolphin and deployment of NCC cadets to border areas.

PM Modi Independence Day Speech: Key Highlights

Optical fibre connectivity: Optical fibre network to be extended to all villages. In the last 5 years, 1.5 Lakh village panchayats have been connected with optical fibre. Within next 1000 days, India will take optical fibre to 6 lakh villages.

National Digital Health Mission to be launched from today. This will bring a new revolution in India's health sector. Every Indian will get a health ID. The health ID will cover all the information regarding the person's past treatment and diagnosis.

Coronavirus Vaccine: India is developing three COVID-19 vaccines, which are currently under trials. The Prime Minister assured that he will ensure that the vaccines reaches everyone once they get all the required approval. He announced that the centre has developed the roadmap to ensure that the COVID-19 vaccine reaches every corner of the country in shortest time possible.

Today three vaccines are in testing stages in India. As soon as the scientists give a green signal, the country will begin their large scale production: PM Narendra Modi at the Red Fort on #IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/gMrhSYjQwp — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2020

One world, one son, one creed- India is one of the top 5 nations in renewable energy. India is working to decrease pollution in the country. India is manufacturing 2000 crore ethanol, which will benefit the entire country. India is working on mission mode to bring down the pollution levels.

Minimum marriageable age of women: PM Modi announced that centre has set up a committee to reconsider the minimum age for marriage of girls. He stated that the centre will take appropriate decision after the committee submits its report.

We have set up committee to reconsider the minimum age for marriage of our daughters. We will take appropriate decision after the committee submits its report: PM Narendra Modi #IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/vXSyDlsq2x — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2020

Project Dolphin: India to focus on the two types of dolphins in Indian rivers.

Carbon Neutral Project: India to develop Ladakh into carbon neutral state, just like Sikkim.

From LoC- LaC- No one can challenge India's sovereignity, Indian Armed Forced have ensured and responded fittingly to all such attacks.

From LoC to LAC, whoever tried to raise their eyes towards the sovereignty of our country, our soldiers responded to it in the same manner: PM Narendra Modi on #IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/5fHmMWScaX — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2020

India to strengthen relations with extended neighbourhood: India to focus on neighbourhood first. ASEAN also a part of India's focus.

Today neighbour is not just the one with whom we share border but also those with whom our heart stays connected, where there is harmony in relations. I'm happy that in past some time India has further strengthened its relations with all countries in 'extended neighbourhood': PM pic.twitter.com/72mBVnGP2M — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2020

Coastal Infrastructure important for security of nation. Andaman and Nicobar Islands provided with high-speed internet. In the next 1000 days, Lakshadweep will also be connected with high-speed internet.

NCC cadets to be deployed on border and coastal areas. The cadets will include female cadets as well. The NCC cadets at the border areas will be trained by the Army, while those in the coastal areas will be trained by the Navy. The trained NCC cadets will have a future in the Indian Army. This will give the youth of India the required skills to be enrolled into the Indian Armed Forces.

Role of Women Empowerment

The Prime Minister further highlighter the role of women empowerment and spoke about the initiatives taken by the government to give further impetus to the growth of India's women. He highlighted how now women have the opportunity to get permanent employment in the Indian Army and Indian Navy. Further, almost 22 crore Jan Dhan accounts were also opened for women and around 5 crore sanitary pads were provided to rural women.

Whenever women received opportunity, they made India proud & strengthened it. Today, nation is determined to provide equal opprtunities of self-emloyment & employment to them. Today women are working in coal mines, our daughters are touching the sky while flying fighter plane: PM pic.twitter.com/DbCTRdeVys — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2020

India's achievements in last one year

• J&K: The Prime Minister spoke one year of revoking of Article 370. He stated that this one year has paved the way for a new journey of development for Jammu and Kashmir. PM Modi stated that this one year is the year of the rights received by J&K women and dalits. He said that this one year is also the year of a life of dignity for the refugees in Jammu and Kashmir.

This one year is a year of the new journey of development for Jammu and Kashmir. This one year is the year of the rights received by the women and the Dalits in Jammu and Kashmir. This one year is also the year of a life of dignity for the refugees in Jammu and Kashmir: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/DlTdrOTSIZ — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2020

• Under 'Jal Jeevan Mission', India has been able to provide clean water to over 2 crore families, especially in far-flung areas.

• Agriculture Infrastructure Fund was created to provide modern infrastructure to the farmers. The fund is worth Rs 1 lakh crore.

• Aspirational districts: With the identification of 110 aspirational districts, special efforts are being taken to ensure that people get access to better education, better health facilities and better employment opportunities

• PM Modi further highlighted that almost 7 crore poor families were provided with free gas cylinders and more than 80 crore people were provided free food. He further announced that Rs 90,000 crore was directly transferred to bank accounts

Role of Education

The Prime Minister highlighted the importance of education in working towards created an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. He highlighted that the newly launched New Education Policy, which has been launched after almost 3 decades, will make Indian students global citizens. PM Modi emphasised that special focus has been laid in National Research foundation in the field of education. He highlighted how during Corona times, online classes have reached rural areas as well.

Education has a key role in the making of #Aatmanirbhar, modern, new and prosperous India. So, we have brought the new education policy after three decades that has been welcomed throughout the country, which instils new confidence: PM Modi #IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/OHjoEJdkym — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2020

National Infrastructure Pipeline Project

The Prime Minister announced the National Infrastructure Pipeline Project, saying that it will give a new direction to the overall infrastructure development of the country. The government will spend more than Rs 100 lakh crore on the project, as India needs to make integrated infrastructure.

Around 7,000 projects across different sectors have been identified for the same. The project is expected to bring a new revolution in the infrastructure sector. PM Modi highlighted that India can't operate in silos anymore. India will develop multi-modal connectivity infrastructure to improve connectivity in India. India will work towards building four-laned road.

Aatmanirbhar Bharat

PM Modi highlighted that amid COVID-19 pandemic, 130 crore Indians took the resolve to become self-reliant and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. He stated that this dream is turning into a pledge. "Aatmanirbhar Bharat has become a 'mantra' for the 130 cr Indians today," said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister highlighted that the Indian farmers today are not only capable of feeding the entire country but also import food grains to other countries in need. He stated that from agriculture to space to healthcare, India is taking several steps to build an Atmanirbhar Bharat.

India, which was not self-sufficient in producing masks, PPE kits and ventilators earlier, was not only able to manufacture enough quantities to meet the requirements of the country during the pandemic but was also able to export these all over the world

I am confident that India will realise this dream. I am confident of the abilities, confidence and potential of my fellow Indians. Once we decide to do something, we do not rest until we achieve that goal: PM Narendra Modi from the ramparts of the Red Fort. #IndependenceDay https://t.co/Fq2MQ1sWsn — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2020

Vocal for Local

The Prime Minister emphasises on his call for 'vocal for local'. PM Modi highlighted that the mindset of free India should be 'vocal for local'. He stated that we should appreciate our local products. The Prime Minister stated if we don't do this then our products will not get the opportunity to do better and will not get encouraged. He reiterated that Indians must showcase and push for Indian local goods to the world. He says economic progress is vital for India and reiterates that the focus will be on 'Make in India' and skill development.

The mindset of free India should be 'vocal for local'. We should appreciate our local products, if we don't do this then our products will not get the opportunity to do better and will not get encouraged: PM Modi #IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/i8WsmbocWx — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2020

FDI in India breaks records

India has broken all its past FDI records. India saw 18 percent jump in FDI even during pandemic. During corona times, some of the world's biggest companies have shown interest in investing in India. India has increased investment confidence among companies abroad with its strong resilience. Now, the Prime Minister stated that we have to push for Make in India.

The Prime Minister began his speech by thanking all the security personnel and the Armed Forces of India for protecting the sovereignty, integrity and security of the nation. He also remembered freedom fighter Aurobindo Ghosh on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

The Prime Minister then hailed praised corona warriors and paid his gratitude for their selfless services towards the country and its citizens. He paid his respects to those warriors to passed away while battling the huge health crisis. He noted that corona warriors have lived the mantra of 'Seva Parmo Dharma' and served the people of India. I express my gratitude to them

We're going through distinct times. I can't see young children in front of me today (at Red Fort). Corona has stopped everyone. In these times of COVID, Corona warriors have lived the mantra of 'Seva Parmo Dharma' and served the people of India. I express my gratitude to them: PM pic.twitter.com/X3HO2qu6n3 — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2020

The Prime Minister's address comes after he unfurled the National Flag at the ramparts of the Red Fort. The Prime Minister was assisted by Major Shweta Pandey in unfurling the National Flag.

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurls the National Flag at the ramparts of the Red Fort on #IndependenceDay today.



The PM is being assisted by Major Shweta Pandey in unfurling the National Flag. pic.twitter.com/qXs19V1GUi — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2020

PM Narendra Modi inspected the Guard of Honour at the Red Fort, which is commanded by Lieutenant Colonel Gaurav S Yewalkar.

#WATCH Delhi: PM Narendra Modi inspects the Guard of Honour at the Red Fort. #IndependenceDay



The Guard of Honour is being commanded by Lieutenant Colonel Gaurav S Yewalkar. pic.twitter.com/OIOv990yhG — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2020

The Prime Minister first visited the Raj Ghat to pay his tributes. From Raj Ghat, PM Modi's cavalcade arrives at Ref Fort's Lahore Gate. This year, the Prime Minister was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Defence Secretary Dr. Ajay Kumar.

Background

This was Prime Minister Narendra Modi's seventh consecutive Independence Day speech. He is the only fourth Prime Minister to deliver 7 consecutive speeches from the Red Fort. PM Modi is the first non-Congress Prime Minister to deliver 7 consecutive Independence Day speeches.

India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had addressed the nation maximum 16 times on the occasion of Independence Day followed by Indira Gandhi who had addressed the nation 11 times. The third Prime Minister to give more Independence Day speeches than PM Modi is former PM Manmohan Singh, who had addressed the nation 10 times.