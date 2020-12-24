PM Modi to release Rs. 18,000 crore under PM-KISAN scheme on December 25

The Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar informed on December 23, 2020, that PM Modi via video conference will release Rs. 18,000 crore directly into the accounts of over 9 crore farmers through the Direct Benefit Transfer.

The amount will be released under PM-KISAN Scheme on the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee, which is also celebrated as Sushashan Diwas. According to the agriculture minister, the event will be organised at every development block across the country and 2 crore farmers have already registered for the programme.

PM-KISAN is an ambitious scheme of the government. Through the scheme, an installment of Rs. 2000 is transferred into the accounts of the farmers three times in a year which makes Rs. 6,000 being transferred in a year in his or her account.

Shri @narendramodi, Hon'ble Prime Minister will release the next installment of financial benefit under PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme on 25th December, 2020 via video conferencing.#PMKisan #AatmaNirbharKrishi pic.twitter.com/9L8fxQZwIw — Agriculture INDIA (@AgriGoI) December 24, 2020

The Agriculture Minister also informed that the government has estimated that there are 14 crore farmers who are eligible for the scheme, however, so far 11.04 lakh farmers have registered under the plan, and Rs. 96,000 crore has been transferred into the accounts of 10.59 lakh farmers.

Details of the event:

• PM Modi, with the push of the button, will enable the transfer of more than Rs. 18,000 crore into the accounts of more than 9 crore beneficiary farmers.

• PM Modi will also have a conversation with the farmers from the six states at the event.

• The farmers will be able to share their experiences about the PM-KISAN scheme. They will also interact about various other initiatives that have been taken by the government for the farmers' welfare.

Good Governance Day:

The day is celebrated in India annually on December 25 which is also the birth anniversary of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee. It was established in 2014 to honour the late Prime Minister by developing awareness among the Indian citizens of the accountability in the government.

The Indian government, in keeping with this principle, had declared Good Governance day as a working day for the government.