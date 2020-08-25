PM Narendra Modi to confer PM’s Awards for Excellence in Public Administration on October 31

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be conferring the Prime Minister’s Awards for Excellence in Public Administration on the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas on October 31, 2020. The awards will be conferred in Gujarat.

The 2020 edition of the Prime Minister's awards have been comprehensively restructured to recognize the contribution of civil servants in the strengthening of service delivery and redressal of public grievances.

The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions announced that the scope of the awards has been expanded to identify areas of overall outcome-oriented performance in the districts across various sectors.

Key Highlights

• The Prime Minister’s Awards for Excellence in Public Administration 2020 have been restructured to recognise the contribution of District Collectors for -

1. Implementation of Inclusive Credit Flow to the Priority Sector.

2. Promotion of people’s movements through Swachh Bharat Mission in the district.

• The awards will also seek to recognize the efforts of district-level officials in the Namami Gange Programme.

• The Minister of State in PMO, Dr. Jitendra Singh had launched the PM's Awards portal on July 17, 2020.

• Almost 702 districts have registered and participated in the Prime Minister's Awards for Excellence in Public Administration 2020.

• Among these, while 678 districts have chosen the District Performance Indicators Programme, 646 applications have been received under Innovations Category.

• Besides this, 48 districts have applied under the Namami Gange programme and 81 districts have applied under the Aspirational District programme.

Prime Ministers Awards for Excellence in Public Administration

The Indian Government had constituted the PM Awards for Excellence in Public Administration in 2006 to recognize, acknowledge and reward the extraordinary and innovative work done by districts and organisations of the central and state governments.

The award programme was restructured in 2014 to recognise the performance of district collectors in priority programmes, innovations and aspirational districts. '

The scheme was restructured again in 2020 to recognise the performance of district collectors towards the economic development of a district.