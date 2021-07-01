National Doctor's Day: PM Modi announces Rs 50,000 crores worth Credit Guarantee Scheme

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the medical fraternity through video conferencing at a programme hosted by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on the occasion of National Doctor's Day on July 1, 2021.

The Prime Minister said that National Doctors' Day, which is celebrated every year in the memory of Indian physician BC Roy, represents the highest ideals of the medical professionals.

He then thanked all doctors on behalf of 130 crore Indians and said that the doctors, their knowledge and experience is helping us battle this COVID19 virus.

Budget allocation for health sector doubled: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi informed during his address that the centre has almost doubled the budget allocation for health sector this year, amounting to over Rs 2 lakh crore.

Our doctors, their knowledge and experience is helping us battle this COVID19 virus. Budget allocation for the health sector has been doubled: PM Modi's address on #DoctorsDay2021 pic.twitter.com/9AiYvdkcbT — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2021

PM Modi announces Credit Guarantee Scheme to meet shortfall in health facilities

• The Prime Minister announced that the centre has decided to launch a Credit Guarantee Scheme worth Rs 50,000 crores to strengthen the health infrastructure in areas, where there is a lack of health facilities.

We have come up with a Credit Guarantee Scheme of Rs 50,000 crores to strengthen the health infrastructure in such areas, where there is a lack of health facilities: PM Modi — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2021

• PM Modi stated that the government has also allocated over Rs 22000 crore to strengthen important health infrastructure for the youth in the country. He announced that new medical colleges are being set up and modern health infrastructure is also being set up.

• The Prime Minister recalled that till 2014, there were only six AIIMs and now in these 7 years, work has begun on 15 new AIIMS.

• The Prime Minister reiterated that the number of medical colleges has also increased by at least one and half times. This is why in such short time, there has not only been a rise in the number of undergraduate seats but there has also been an 80 percent increase in the number PG seats.

Govt takes steps to stop violence against Doctors

• The Prime Minister highlighted that his government took stringent steps last year to stop violence against doctors. He said that the government is responsible for the safety and security of its medical fraternity.

• PM Modi reiterated that the government has also instroduced a free insurance cover scheme for the COVID warriors.

• The Prime Minister urged the medical fraternity to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour with more awareness and also highlighted how some doctors are coming forward to promote Yoga.

I ask you all to follow COVID appropriate behaviour with more awareness. These days, people from medical fraternity are coming forward to promote Yoga. Many modern medical science institutions are doing studies on how yoga is helping in fighting post-COVID complications: PM Modi — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2021

• PM Modi said that many modern medical science institutions are doing studies on how yoga is helping in fighting post-COVID complications and he expressed his wish for the studies to get published in International journals.

PM Modi urges doctors to document their experience

• The Prime Minister urged the doctors to document their practical experiences of battling COVID-19. He said that documentation of the doctor's experience with patients is extremely significant.

• He said that this will benefit the future generations and help answer some of the most difficult questions in the medical fraternity.

• He said that it is important to maintain a detailed document on the patient's symptoms, treatment plan and response. PM Modi said that this can be done as a research study as well, which will include various kinds of medicines and treatment responses.

Background

National Doctor's Day is celebrated every year on July 1st to show gratitude to the doctors who have selflessly helped people in their time of need and tirelessly worked for the health of their patients.

During his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' last week also, the Prime Minister had lauded the efforts of doctors for their contribution to nation-building. He has in the past as well praised the healthcare workers for the role they have played on the frontlines to battle the COVID-19 outbreak.

During his last nationwide address on June 7, 2021, the Prime Minister had highlighted the importance of vaccinating the healthcare workers and frontline workers on priority. He had said that had India not vaccinated the frontline workers on priority during the first phase of its vaccination drive then the nation would have been facing a far worse crisis in April and May when the deadly second wave of COVID-19 wreaked havoc across the nation.