Bal Shakti Puraskar 2020: All you need to know

Bal Shakti Puraskar 2020: The Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2020 was conferred to 49 children under various categories by President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on January 22, 2020.

The Bal Shakti Puraskar 2020 was conferred under different categories including bravery, social service, sports, art and culture, innovation, scholastic and sports.

The prestigious award was given to 49 children between the age group of 5-18 years at a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Objective The Bal Shakti Puraskar is conferred to recognize the special contribution of the children in the fields of social service, innovation, bravery, sports, art and culture and scholastic. The award carries a medal, a certificate, a citation and a cash prize worth Rs 1lakh.

Bal Shakti Puraskar 2020: Meet some of the winners

Bravery Category

Soumyadeep Jana: The 15-year-old without a concern for his own safety had ensured the safety of his mother and sister during a terrorist attack in Jammu. He was in a coma for six months after being hit by multiple bullets and is still undergoing treatment.

Ishaan Sharma: The 15-year-old had saved a Russian female tourist from two robbers and helped the police in nabbing them.

Pema: She had saved the lives of two girls when her school’s boundary wall collapsed due to rain and landslide.

Lalkansung: The 10-year-old had saved the lives of three girls who were drowning in a large pond in Manipur.

Art & Culture Category

Darsh Malani: The 12-year-old has performed over 50 magic shows across the world.

Manoj Kumar Lohar: The 11-year-old was awarded for his special talent in "tabla vadan".

Gauri Mishra: She has to her name a record in the India book of records for being the "youngest pianist of India".

Korok Biswas: He is an exceptional dancer despite being diagnosed with down syndrome and 50 percent intellectual disability.

Omkar Singh: He holds a world record of being the youngest theoretical author.

Background

The Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar is given under two categories- Bal Shakti Puraskar and Bal Kalyan Puraskar.

The Bal Shakti Puraskar conferred in the field of Innovation, bravery, social Service, Scholastic, Sports and Art & Culture. The Bal Kalyan Puraskar is given in under two categories of institution and individual.

Any child who is a citizen of India can be nominated for the award by going to nca-wcd.nic.in website and filling the necessary information and attaching the relevant documents.