President Ram Nath Kovind's state visit to Bangladesh: Know in 7 Points 

President Ram Nath Kovind embarked on his three-day state visit to Bangladesh on December 15, 2021. The President will participate in Bangladesh's 50th Victory Day celebrations at Dhaka. The visit will be from December 15-17

The Bangladesh Victory Day Parade will have a 122-member tri-services contingent from the Indian armed forces. This year's Victory Day celebrations commemorate the golden jubilee of Bangladesh's independence and 50 years of establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Bangladesh.

This is President Ram Nath Kovind's first foreign trip since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Incidentally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first foreign trip after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic was also to Bangladesh in March 2021 to celebrate the Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh’s Independence and the birth centenary of its founder ‘Bangabandhu’ Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

President Ram Nath Kovind's state visit to Bangladesh: 7 Key Points

1. President Ram Nath Kovind will hold a delegation-level meeting with Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid.

2. President is also scheduled to meet Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen.

3. Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid invited President Kovind to represent India as a guest of honour at the Bangladesh Victory Day Parade.

4. He will be the only foreign dignitary to attend the Victory Day celebrations in such a capacity. The Victory Day Parade will have a 122-member tri-services contingent from India.

5. The President is also scheduled to interact with the Mukti Jodhas', the people of Bangladesh who took up arms to fight for the freedom of their country during his three-day state visit to Bangladesh. A delegation of Indian veterans will also meet the President.

6. President Ram Nath Kovind is also scheduled to visit the National Martyrs' Memorial and the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum.

7. The President's visit to Bangladesh will provide a new opportunity to renew India's bonds with Bangladesh. The visit is also an occasion to take note of the width, depth, vitality and dynamism of contemporary ties between the two nations.

Background

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Bangladesh Liberation War of 1971, which paved the way for the creation of Bangladesh. On December 16, 1971, around 93,000 Pakistani troops had surrendered before the joint forces of the Indian Army and the "Mukti Bahini" of Bangladesh.