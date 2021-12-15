PM Modi to lay foundation stone of Ganga Expressway project on December 18

Ganga Expressway project: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Ganga Expressway project in Shahjahanpur district, Uttar Pradesh on December 18. The expressway will connect Western Uttar Pradesh to Eastern Uttar Pradesh. It will also connect directly with the National Capital Region.

The 594 km long Ganga Expressway will also have an airstrip to facilitate emergency landing and take-off of Air Force aircraft. More than half of the expressway will pass through western UP's districts- Meerut, Bulandshahr, Sambhal, Budaun, Hapur, Amroha and Shahjahanpur.

The land purchase for the Ganga Expressway was done at a time when COVID-19 was at its peak in the whole country and despite this, 94 percent of the land was purchased from 83000 farmers in just one year.

Ganga Expressway Project: 10 Important Things to Know!

1. The Ganga Expressway is an approved 594 km-long, 6-lane wide greenfield expressway that will be built in Uttar Pradesh, India.

2. The phase-1 of the expressway is expected to connect Bijauli village on NH-334 in Meerut district with Judapur Dandu village on NH-19 in Prayagraj District.

3. Ganga Expressway will pass through 12 of UP's districts from west to east- Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Budaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Raebareli, Pratapgarh and Prayagraj.

4. The total construction work of 594 km long Phase-1 that will connect Meerut to Prayagraj has been divided into 12 different packages. Following are the 12 packages-

5. The UP Government has decided to extend the project on either end that is connect Meerut to Haridwar and Prayagraj to Ballia through Varanasi. A detailed report for Phase-2 has not been prepared as of now.

6. A total of 7386 hectares of land is required for the project, of which over 90 percent of the land has been purchased from 71,621 farmers in the last four months.

7. In total, 94 percent of the land has been purchased from a total of 82,750 farmers.

8. Around 18,55,000 saplings will be planted along the Ganga expressway for environmental protection.

9. The energy required for the operation of the project will be produced through solar power on the land acquired in the project.

10. Around nine public convenience centres, 14 major bridges, seven railway overbridges, 381 underpasses and 126 minor bridges will be built for the convenience of the people.

Background

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet had met at Prayagraj and cleared the decks to construct the Ganga Expressway between Meerut and Prayagraj on January 29, 2019. The final approval came through on November 26, 2020 for Rs 36,230 crore.