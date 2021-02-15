Prime Minister Modi inaugurates various development projects in Kerala
PM Modi on February 14, 2021, inaugurated the various development projects worth Rs. 6,100 crores in Kochi, Kerala to energize the growth trajectory of the country.
While speaking at the event, Prime Minister stated that we have gathered here in order to celebrate the development of Kerala and India and the works inaugurated will cover a wide range of sectors. They will help in energizing the growth trajectory of India.
Prime Minister Modi was welcomed by the Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan who draped a shawl and presented him a momento in Kochi.
The Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan, the Governor of Kerala Arif Mohammed Khan, and several other ministers were also present on the occasion.
Happy to have inaugurated development works that will have a positive impact in the lives of Kerala's wonderful citizens. pic.twitter.com/5YSEZIiRmy— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 15, 2021
Projects unveiled by PM Modi:
• Propylene Derivative Petrochemical Project of the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited.
• Ro-Ro vessels at Willingdon Islands, Cochin.
• International Cruise Terminal ‘Sagarika’ at Cochin Port.
• Marine Engineering Training Institute of the Cochin Shipyard Limited.
• Laid the foundation stone of the reconstruction of South Coal Berth at Cochin Port.
About the projects
Propylene Derivative Petrochemical Project- Prime Minister Modi while inaugurating the project informed that it will help in strengthening India’s journey towards being Atmanirbhar. He added that a wide range of industries will gain employment opportunities with this project.
According to Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, PDPP will be located close to its Kochi refinery and will produce Oxo-Alcohol, Arcylic Acid, and Acrylates, which are predominantly imported. These products specifically have applications in solvents, paints and coatings, construction industries, water treatment chemicals among others.
Vigyana Sagar: According to the Prime Minister, the Marine Engineering Training Institute, Vigyana Sagar will be the new college campus of the Cochin Shipyard. Through this training Institute, India will be able to expand its human resource development capital.
International Cruise Terminal: India’s first full-fledged international cruise terminal will be situated at the Ernakulam Wharf on Willingdon Island. The terminal has state-of-the-art facilities and it has been constructed at the cost of Rs. 25.72 crores.
Ro-Ro Vessels: The two new vessels that have been deployed between Bolgatty and Willingdon Island on National waterway-3, will have the capacity of carrying six 20-feet trucks, three 4-feet trailer trucks, three-20 feet trailer trucks, and 20 passengers each.
The service which will be operated by the Inland Waterways Authority will benefit the trade in the state as a result of reduced transportation cost and transit time. It will also lead to the reduced congestion on the roads of Kochi.
Projects in Chennai:
Earlier on February 14, Prime Minister Modi also inaugurated the Chennai Metro Rail Phase-I extension project. It has been completed at the cost of Rs. 3,770 crores.
PM Modi also laid the foundation stone for the Discovery Campus of Indian Institute of Technology, Madras.