Prime Minister Modi inaugurates various development projects in Kerala

Propylene Derivative Petrochemical Project- Prime Minister Modi while inaugurating the project informed that it will help in strengthening India’s journey towards being Atmanirbhar. He added that a wide range of industries will gain employment opportunities with this project. According to Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, PDPP will be located close to its Kochi refinery and will produce Oxo-Alcohol, Arcylic Acid, and Acrylates, which are predominantly imported. These products specifically have applications in solvents, paints and coatings, construction industries, water treatment chemicals among others. Vigyana Sagar: According to the Prime Minister, the Marine Engineering Training Institute, Vigyana Sagar will be the new college campus of the Cochin Shipyard. Through this training Institute, India will be able to expand its human resource development capital. International Cruise Terminal: India’s first full-fledged international cruise terminal will be situated at the Ernakulam Wharf on Willingdon Island. The terminal has state-of-the-art facilities and it has been constructed at the cost of Rs. 25.72 crores. Ro-Ro Vessels: The two new vessels that have been deployed between Bolgatty and Willingdon Island on National waterway-3, will have the capacity of carrying six 20-feet trucks, three 4-feet trailer trucks, three-20 feet trailer trucks, and 20 passengers each. The service which will be operated by the Inland Waterways Authority will benefit the trade in the state as a result of reduced transportation cost and transit time. It will also lead to the reduced congestion on the roads of Kochi.