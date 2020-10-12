Prime Minister Modi launches property cards under ‘SVAMITVA’ Scheme, talks about historical changes in villages due to the scheme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually launched the physical distribution of property cards under the Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas- SVAMITA scheme on October 11, 2020.

As per the PMO office, the launch by the Prime Minister will enable around 1 lakh property holders to download their property cards through the SMS link which will be delivered on their registered mobile phones. Under the scheme, the property cards will be provided to every household in the next 3 to 4 years.

The move by the central government will pave the way for using the property as a financial asset by the villagers in order to take loans or for other financial benefits. It will also help in reducing disputes over land property.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches the physical distribution of Property Cards under the 'Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas' (SVAMITVA) scheme, through video conferencing. pic.twitter.com/TrU6Tm3CTp — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2020

SVAMITVA Scheme to bring historic changes in villages:

PM Modi while talking about the SVAMITVA scheme noted that the scheme will bring historical changes in the villages across India. He added that today one lakh people have got their ownership letters for the houses and congratulated those who have downloaded their ownership cards.

He also mentioned the birth anniversary of Nanaji Deshmukh and Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan and expressed his happiness that such a great work has been done on a day that has such historic importance.

I'm delighted that such great work is being done on a day that has historic importance. Today, is the birth anniversary of Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan and Nanaji Deshmukh: PM Modi at launch event of distribution of property cards under SVAMITVA scheme pic.twitter.com/yqQVnExkPI — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2020

Pucca Houses in villages:

Prime Minister Modi while addressing the launch of the physical distribution of property cards highlighted the significance of pucca houses and mentioned that for decades crores of families living in villages of India did not have a home of their own. But today, nearly two crore poor families in the villages have their own pucca houses.

For decades, crores of families in villages across the country did not have a home of their own. Today, nearly two crore poor families in the villages have got pucca houses: PM Modi https://t.co/fpMKaMXyTP — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2020

Key Highlights:

• The beneficiaries of the ‘SVAMITVA’ scheme will be from 763 villages across 6 states which includes 221 from Haryana, 346 from Uttar Pradesh, 44 from Madhya Pradesh, 100 from Maharashtra, 2 from Karnataka, and 50 from Uttarakhand.

• Beneficiaries from all the above-mentioned states except Maharashtra will be receiving the physical copies of the property cards within one day.

• As per the PMO release, Maharashtra has a system of recovering the nominal cost of the property card so it will be taking a month’s time.

• PM Modi will also be interacting with some of the beneficiaries during the event.

About ‘SVAMITVA’ Scheme:

The SVAMITVA scheme is a central sector scheme of the Panchayati Raj Ministry. It was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on National Panchayati Raj Day, April 24, 2020.

SVAMITVA Scheme by the government aims at providing the ‘records of the rights’ to the household owners in villages in the rural areas and issue property cards.

The scheme is being implemented by the government across the country in a phased manner over a period of 4 years (2020-2024). It will eventually cover around 6.62 lakh villages of the country.

Villages to be covered under the pilot phase (2020-2021):

• Around 1 lakh villages in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Uttarakhand and a few border of Rajasthan and Punjab along with the establishment of Continuous Operating System (CORS) stations network across Rajasthan and Punjab are being covered in this phase (2020-2021).

• All the six states have already signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Survey of India for the drone survey of the rural areas and implementation of the scheme.

• The 6 states have also finalized the digital property card format and the villages that will be covered for a drone-based survey.

• The governments of Rajasthan and Punjab have also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Survey of India for the establishment of a CORS network for assistance in future drone flying activities.

Different nomenclature for Property cards in 6 states: