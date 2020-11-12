Prime Minister Modi to unveil life-size statue of Swami Vivekanand at JNU Campus on November 12

Prime Minister Modi on November 12, 2020, will unveil a life-size statue of Swami Vivekanand via video-conferencing at the campus of Jawahar Lal Nehru University, Delhi. The Education Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will also be present during the event.

According to the statement released by the central university earlier, PM Modi will unveil the life-size statue of Swami Vivekanand at 6.30 pm on November 12. The statue is installed at the university campus. The unveiling of Swami Vivekanand’s statue will be preceded by a programme on him from 5.30 pm.

At 6:30 this evening, will unveil a statue of Swami Vivekananda at the JNU campus and share my thoughts on the occasion. The programme will be held via video conferencing. I look forward to the programme this evening. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 12, 2020

The Vice-Chancellor of JNU stated in a statement that Swami Vivekanand has been one of the most beloved spiritual leaders and intellectuals India has been fortunate to have. He always enthused the youth with the message of harmony, peace, freedom, and development of India. Vivekanand always inspired Indian citizens to take pride in Indian culture, civilization, and its industrious spirit.

Prime Minister Modi has always stated that the ideals of Swami Vivekanand are as relevant at the present times as they were during the life of Swami Vivekanand. PM also emphasizes that serving the masses as well as empowering the youth of the nation will strengthen the country mentally, physically, and spiritually and will enhance the global image of the nation.