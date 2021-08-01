PV Sindhu wins bronze, becomes second Indian to win two individual Olympic medals

PV Sindhu won the bronze medal after defeating China's He Bingjiao 21-13, 21-15 in the bronze medal match on August 1, 2021. This is historic as she has become the first Indian woman to clinch two Olympic medals.

PV Sindhu has become the second Indian after Sushil Kumar to win two individual Olympic medals. She had won silver in 2016 Rio Olympic Games after losing in the final to Spain's Carolina Marin.

Despite a great Olympic campaign, PV Sindhu lost her semifinal match against world no. 1 Tai Tzu Ying in two straight sets on July 31st. Prior to this, she had not lost a single set in this year's Olympics.

PV Sindhu's statement after winning Bronze Sindhu said in a statement after winning the bronze medal, "I'm on cloud nine. Worked hard for so many years. I think I've done really well. I had a lot of emotions going through me - should I be happy that I won bronze or sad that I lost the opportunity to play in the final?" She said that her family worked hard for her and put in a lot of effort so she is very thankful. "Indian fans showed me their love &support and I'm very thankful to each and everyone of them. There were really long rallies but I had to be patient & calm. Even though I was leading, I didn't relax," Sindhu added. My family worked hard for me & put in a lot of effort so I'm very thankful. Indian fans showed me their love &support& I'm very thankful to each and everyone of them.There were really long rallies but I had to be patient &calm. Even though I was leading, I didn't relax: PV Sindhu — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2021

Congratulations poured in from each and every corner of the country, applauding the grit and determination of the Indian shuttler, who has been consistently delivering for India.

Speaking to ANI, PV Sindhu's mother P Vijaya said, "We are very happy. She won two medals, a silver at Rio Olympics and a bronze in Tokyo. We will definitely celebrate. She was a little upset yesterday. We simply asked her to relax and play well."

Hyderabad | We are very happy. She won two medals, a silver at Rio Olympics and a bronze in Tokyo. We will definitely celebrate. She was a little upset yesterday. We simply asked her to relax and play well: PV Sindhu's mother P Vijaya. pic.twitter.com/Jhl5tkQYF7 — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2021

Sindhu's father, PV Ramana said, "I think she's coming on Aug 3. I'm planning to go to Delhi. We have to get as many medals as we can for country at Olympics. PM encouraged her & told Sindhu that we'll eat ice-cream together after returning from Tokyo. Now, she'll eat ice-cream with PM."

I think she's coming on Aug 3. I'm planning to go to Delhi. We have to get as many medals as we can for country at Olympics. PM encouraged her & told Sindhu that we'll eat ice-cream together after returning from Tokyo. Now, she'll eat ice-cream with PM: PV Ramana, Sindhu's father pic.twitter.com/5tChxNm3SG — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2021

President Ram Nath Kovind congratulated Sindhu with a tweet that read, "PV Sindhu becomes the first Indian woman to win medals in two Olympic games. She has set a new yardstick of consistency, dedication and excellence. My heartiest congratulations to her for bringing glory to India."

"PV Sindhu becomes the first Indian woman to win medals in two Olympic games. She has set a new yardstick of consistency, dedication and excellence. My heartiest congratulations to her for bringing glory to India," tweets President Ram Nath Kovind pic.twitter.com/l0xjmE6Z2F — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweeted saying, "We are all elated by the stellar performance by @Pvsindhu1. Congratulations to her on winning the Bronze at @Tokyo2020. She is India’s pride and one of our most outstanding Olympians."

We are all elated by the stellar performance by @Pvsindhu1. Congratulations to her on winning the Bronze at @Tokyo2020. She is India’s pride and one of our most outstanding Olympians. #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/O8Ay3JWT7q — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 1, 2021

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur also congratulated Sindhu and said that she has made India proud. He said that she has done it twice and has become the second athlete to do so. "Today she was dominating in the game. One after the other, whether Mirabai Chanu, Sindhu, & now we're also expecting ( a medal) from Lovlina," the Minister added.

He further highlighted that"PV Sindhu's performance in Olympics proves that 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' is working well. Daughters have outdone others, even in Sports."

SMASHING VICTORY PV Sindhu !!! 🏸



You dominated the game & made history #Tokyo2020 !



An Olympic medalist twice over! 🥉



India 🇮🇳 is so proud of you & awaits your return!



YOU DID IT ! pic.twitter.com/kpxAAYQLrh — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 1, 2021

PV Sindhu: All you need to know •Pusarla Venkata Sindhu is the first Indian ever to become a world champion in badminton and she was the first Indian woman to win the Olympic silver medal in 2016. •Winning bronze in Tokyo Olympics makes her the first-ever Indian woman and second Indian athlete to win two Olympic medals. •Her career's highest world ranking has been world no. 2 in April 2017. She is currently ranked 7th in the world. •She had become the first Indian badminton player to reach the finals in Rio 2016 Summer Olympics. She had won silver after losing to Spain's Carolina Marin. •She was born in Hyderabad and both her parents were national-level volleyball players. •Her father PV Ramana was a member of the Indian volleyball team that had won the bronze medal in the 1986 Seoul Asian Games. He had received the Arjuna Award in 2000 for his contribution to sports. •Getting inspired by the success of Pullela Gopichand, 2001 All England Open Badminton Champion, she chose to play badminton. •She started playing badminton at the age of eight years. She later joined Pullela Gopichand's Gopichand Badminton Academy and was coached by Gopichand for a major part of her career so far. •However, recently, she parted company with Gopichand and chose South Korean coach Park Tae-sang. •She is the only fourth women's singles player to win a medal at successive Olympics after Susi Susanti (gold in 1992 and bronze in 1996), Bang Soo-Hyun (silver in 1992 and gold in 1996) and Zhang (gold in 2004 and 2008).

What does this mean for India?

This is India's third medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, the first coming from Mirabai Chanu who won silver in weightlifting. Boxer Lovlina Borgohain has also assured India a medal after reaching the semifinals.