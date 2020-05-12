Railway guidelines for passengers as partial operations resume: Carry food, drinking water, linen; wear masks

The Indian Railways partially restored its services in a graded manner on May 12, 2020. The railways will be plying 15 pairs of special trains, which makes it a total of 30 trains from New Delhi to select cities.

The special passenger trains are in addition to the shramik special trains that have been plying between states since May 1, 2020 to help stranded people including students and migrant labourers return to their homes.

The special passenger trains have resumed operations with only Air Conditioned classes- First AC, Second AC and Third AC. The railways is accepting only online booking through the IRCTC website. The Maximum Advance Reservation Period (ARP) will be of a maximum of 7 days

The Railways has issued the following guidelines for all passengers:

• The passengers have been encouraged to carry their own food and drinking water. They have also been urged to travel light.

• All passengers have been urged to reach the station at least 90 minutes in advance to facilitate thermal screening. Only passengers who are found asymptomatic will be allowed to travel.

• The passengers have also been advised to carry their own linen. The railways will not be providing any linen, blanket or curtains.

• The movement of the passengers and the drivers of the vehicle transporting them to and fro the Railway Station shall be allowed on the basis of the confirmed e-ticket.

• Only passengers carrying confirmed tickets will be allowed to enter the railway station.

• All passengers have been asked to wear masks or face covers at the entry of the railway station, as well as during their travel.

• All passengers will have to observe social distancing norms on the train, as well as at the station.

• Upon arrival at their destination, the passengers will have to follow the health protocols listed by the destination state/ UT.

• All regular passenger services including all mail/express, passenger and suburban services shall remain cancelled until further advice

Railways resume operations: All you need to know!

How much will the tickets of the special trains cost?

The fare structure of the special trains will be the same as that of the regular timetabled Rajdhani trains excluding catering charges.

How can people book their tickets?

The Railways has only permitted online booking through IRCTC website or mobile app. It will not allow booking at the reservation counter of any railway station. Booking through agents will also not be allowed. The Maximum Advance Reservation Period (ARP) will be for a maximum of 7 days.

Will those holding RAC tickets or waiting list tickets be allowed to travel?

No, the railways will only allow passengers with confirmed e-tickets to travel. The booking of RAC/Waiting list ticket and onboard booking by ticket checking staff will not be permitted. The earlier provisions of current booking, tatkal and premium tatkal will also not be allowed. Unreserved tickets will also not be allowed.

Will the Railways provide food?

No, the catering charges have been excluded from the ticket fare. There will be no provision or pre-paid meal booking of e-catering. The passengers have been urged to carry their own food and drinking water. However, the IRCTC shall provide limited dry and ready-to-eat eatables and packaged drinking water on a payment basis.

Will there be a refund on cancellation of e-tickets?

The railways have permitted online cancellation of tickets up to 24hrs before the scheduled departure of the train. No cancellation will be allowed less than 24 hrs before the train’s departure. The railways will refund 50 percent of the total fare, while the remaining 50 percent will be deducted as a cancellation charge.

Is downloading Aarogya Setu compulsory for passengers?

The railways have urged all passengers to download and use the Aarogya Setu mobile application.

What are the health safety precautions that are being taken?

The Zonal Railways has been given the responsibility to ensure there are separate entry and exit gates at the Railway stations to avoid face to face movement of passengers. The Zonal railways will also be responsible for ensuring that proper safety, security and hygiene protocols are being followed including standard social distancing guidelines. No stalls or booths will be allowed to open on the platforms.