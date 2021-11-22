Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Rajasthan Cabinet Reshuffle: Check Rajasthan new cabinet ministers list with portfolios here!

Rajasthan new cabinet ministers list: Out of the 15 new Ministers, 11 were inducted as Cabinet Ministers and four as Ministers of State. Check full list of Rajasthan Cabinet Ministers with their portfolios. 

Created On: Nov 22, 2021 17:40 IST
Ashok Gehlot
Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan new cabinet ministers list with portfolios: A total of 15 ministers were sworn into the Rajasthan Cabinet on November 21, 2021, taking the total strength of Rajasthan Council of Ministers to the maximum permissible limit of 30 following the much-awaited cabinet reshuffle. 

Out of the 15 new Ministers, 11 were inducted as Cabinet Ministers and four as Ministers of State. The ministers were administered the oath of office by Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra at the Raj Bhavan.

While Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot retained home and finance portfolios, Dr. BD Kalla got Education, Arts and Literature, Shanti Dhariwal got law and legal affairs, parliamentary affairs, urban development etc and Parsadilal Meena got health portfolio. 

Significance

Among the 15 new ministers, five are believed to be from former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot's camp. Vishvendra Singh, who was sacked from the cabinet last year has also got back his tourism portfolio. 

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that the latest cabinet reshuffle aimed to give representation to people belonging from all communities.

Rajasthan new cabinet ministers list with portfolios: Check full portfolios

Cabinet Ministers with Portfolio
S.no Names Portfolio
1. Ashok Gehlot

Finance

Taxation

Home & Justice

DOP

GAD

Cabinet Secretariat

NRI

IT & Communication

Rajasthan State Investigation Bureau

DIPR
2.  Dr. BD Kalla

Education (Primary & Secondary)

Sanskrit education

Arts, Literature, Culture & ASI
3.  Shanti Dhariwal

Local Self Government

Urban Development & Housing

Law & Legal Affairs

Legal Consultancy Office

Parliamentary Affairs

Elections
4.  Parsadilal Meena

Medical & Health

Medical Health & Services (ESI)

Excise
5.  Lal Chand Kataria

Agriculture 

Animal Husbandry

Fisheries
6.  Pramod Bhaya

Mines & Petroleum

Gopalan
7.  Uday Lal Anjana Co-oprative
8.  Pratap Singh Khachariawas

Food & Civil Supplies 

Consumer Affairs
9. Saleh Mohammad 

Minority Affairs, Waqf, Colonization

Agriculture Command Area

Development & Water Utilization
10.  Hemaram Chaudhary

Forest 

Environment & Climate Change
11. MahendraJeet Singh Malviya

Water Resources

IGNP

Water resource planning dept
12. Dr. Mahesh Joshi

PHED

Ground Water
13.  Ramlal Jat Revenue
14.  Ramesh Meena Panchayat Raj & Rural Development
15.  Vishvendra Singh

Tourism

Civil Aviation
16.  Mamta Bhupesh Bairwa

Women & Child Welfare 

Child Empowerment

Planning
17. Bhajan Lal Jatav

PWD
18.  Tika Ram Jully 

Social Justice & empowerment 

Jail
19.  Govind Ram Meghwal

Disaster Management & Relief

Administrative Reforms and cordination

Statistic 

Policy Planning
20.  Shakuntla Rawat

Industry

State Enterprises

Devasthan

 

Ministers of State with Portfolio
21.  Arjun Singh Bamania

Tribal Area Development (IC) 

PHED, Ground Water
22.  Ashok Chandna 

Sports & Youth Affairs (IC)

Skills (IC)

Employment & Enterpreneurship (IC)

DIPR

Disaster Management & Relief

Administrative Reforms and cordination

Statistic 

Policy Planning
23. Bhanwar Singh Bhatti

Power (IC)

Water Resource

IGNP

Water Resources Planning
24.  Rajendra Singh Yadav

Higher Education (IC)

Planning (Manpower) (IC)

State Motor Garrage (IC)

Language & Library (IC)

Home & Justice
25.  Dr. Subhash Garg 

Technical Education (IC)

Ayurveda & Indian Medicines (IC)

Public Grievances & Redressal (IC)

Minority Affairs, Waqf, Colonisation

Agriculture Command Area

Development & Water Utilization
26.  Sukhram Bishnoi

Labour (IC)

Factory & Boilers Inspection (IC)

Revenue 
27.  Bijendra Ola

Transport & Road Safety (IC)
28.  Muralilal Meena

Agriculture Marketing (IC)

Estate (IC)

Tourism, Civil Aviation
29.  Rajendra Singh Gudha 

Sainik Kalyan (IC)

Home Guard & Civil Defence (IC)

Panchayat Raj & Rural Development 
30.  Zahida Khan 

Science & Technology (IC)

Printing & Stationary (IC)

Education (Primary & Secondary)

Arts, Literature, Culture & ASI

 

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS
RRB NTPC Exam 2020 : Check Application status here from 21st to 30th Sep, 2020. Also, get complete details.

Related Stories

Comment (0)

Post Comment

3 + 7 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

    Monthly Current Affairs PDF

    • Current Affairs PDF October 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF September 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF August 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF July 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF June 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF May 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF April 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF March 2021
    View all

    Monthly Current Affairs Quiz PDF

    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF October 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF September 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF August 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF July 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF June 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF May 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF April 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF March 2021
    View all