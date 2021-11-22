Rajasthan Cabinet Reshuffle: Check Rajasthan new cabinet ministers list with portfolios here!
Rajasthan new cabinet ministers list: Out of the 15 new Ministers, 11 were inducted as Cabinet Ministers and four as Ministers of State. Check full list of Rajasthan Cabinet Ministers with their portfolios.
Rajasthan new cabinet ministers list with portfolios: A total of 15 ministers were sworn into the Rajasthan Cabinet on November 21, 2021, taking the total strength of Rajasthan Council of Ministers to the maximum permissible limit of 30 following the much-awaited cabinet reshuffle.
Out of the 15 new Ministers, 11 were inducted as Cabinet Ministers and four as Ministers of State. The ministers were administered the oath of office by Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra at the Raj Bhavan.
While Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot retained home and finance portfolios, Dr. BD Kalla got Education, Arts and Literature, Shanti Dhariwal got law and legal affairs, parliamentary affairs, urban development etc and Parsadilal Meena got health portfolio.
Rajasthan Govt allocates portfolios to ministers of the rejigged Cabinet, CM Ashok Gehlot keeps Home, Finance, and IT & Communication pic.twitter.com/NhHZP0E65p— ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2021
Significance
Among the 15 new ministers, five are believed to be from former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot's camp. Vishvendra Singh, who was sacked from the cabinet last year has also got back his tourism portfolio.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that the latest cabinet reshuffle aimed to give representation to people belonging from all communities.
Rajasthan new cabinet ministers list with portfolios: Check full portfolios
|
Cabinet Ministers with Portfolio
|S.no
|Names
|Portfolio
|1.
|Ashok Gehlot
|
Finance
Taxation
Home & Justice
DOP
GAD
Cabinet Secretariat
NRI
IT & Communication
Rajasthan State Investigation Bureau
DIPR
|2.
|Dr. BD Kalla
|
Education (Primary & Secondary)
Sanskrit education
Arts, Literature, Culture & ASI
|3.
|Shanti Dhariwal
|
Local Self Government
Urban Development & Housing
Law & Legal Affairs
Legal Consultancy Office
Parliamentary Affairs
Elections
|4.
|Parsadilal Meena
|
Medical & Health
Medical Health & Services (ESI)
Excise
|5.
|Lal Chand Kataria
|
Agriculture
Animal Husbandry
Fisheries
|6.
|Pramod Bhaya
|
Mines & Petroleum
Gopalan
|7.
|Uday Lal Anjana
|Co-oprative
|8.
|Pratap Singh Khachariawas
|
Food & Civil Supplies
Consumer Affairs
|9.
|Saleh Mohammad
|
Minority Affairs, Waqf, Colonization
Agriculture Command Area
Development & Water Utilization
|10.
|Hemaram Chaudhary
|
Forest
Environment & Climate Change
|11.
|MahendraJeet Singh Malviya
|
Water Resources
IGNP
Water resource planning dept
|12.
|Dr. Mahesh Joshi
|
PHED
Ground Water
|13.
|Ramlal Jat
|Revenue
|14.
|Ramesh Meena
|Panchayat Raj & Rural Development
|15.
|Vishvendra Singh
|
Tourism
Civil Aviation
|16.
|Mamta Bhupesh Bairwa
|
Women & Child Welfare
Child Empowerment
Planning
|17.
|Bhajan Lal Jatav
|
PWD
|18.
|Tika Ram Jully
|
Social Justice & empowerment
Jail
|19.
|Govind Ram Meghwal
|
Disaster Management & Relief
Administrative Reforms and cordination
Statistic
Policy Planning
|20.
|Shakuntla Rawat
|
Industry
State Enterprises
Devasthan
|
Ministers of State with Portfolio
|21.
|Arjun Singh Bamania
|
Tribal Area Development (IC)
PHED, Ground Water
|22.
|Ashok Chandna
|
Sports & Youth Affairs (IC)
Skills (IC)
Employment & Enterpreneurship (IC)
DIPR
Disaster Management & Relief
Administrative Reforms and cordination
Statistic
Policy Planning
|23.
|Bhanwar Singh Bhatti
|
Power (IC)
Water Resource
IGNP
Water Resources Planning
|24.
|Rajendra Singh Yadav
|
Higher Education (IC)
Planning (Manpower) (IC)
State Motor Garrage (IC)
Language & Library (IC)
Home & Justice
|25.
|Dr. Subhash Garg
|
Technical Education (IC)
Ayurveda & Indian Medicines (IC)
Public Grievances & Redressal (IC)
Minority Affairs, Waqf, Colonisation
Agriculture Command Area
Development & Water Utilization
|26.
|Sukhram Bishnoi
|
Labour (IC)
Factory & Boilers Inspection (IC)
Revenue
|27.
|Bijendra Ola
|
Transport & Road Safety (IC)
|28.
|Muralilal Meena
|
Agriculture Marketing (IC)
Estate (IC)
Tourism, Civil Aviation
|29.
|Rajendra Singh Gudha
|
Sainik Kalyan (IC)
Home Guard & Civil Defence (IC)
Panchayat Raj & Rural Development
|30.
|Zahida Khan
|
Science & Technology (IC)
Printing & Stationary (IC)
Education (Primary & Secondary)
Arts, Literature, Culture & ASI