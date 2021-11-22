Rajasthan Cabinet Reshuffle: Check Rajasthan new cabinet ministers list with portfolios here!

Rajasthan new cabinet ministers list with portfolios: A total of 15 ministers were sworn into the Rajasthan Cabinet on November 21, 2021, taking the total strength of Rajasthan Council of Ministers to the maximum permissible limit of 30 following the much-awaited cabinet reshuffle.

Out of the 15 new Ministers, 11 were inducted as Cabinet Ministers and four as Ministers of State. The ministers were administered the oath of office by Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra at the Raj Bhavan.

While Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot retained home and finance portfolios, Dr. BD Kalla got Education, Arts and Literature, Shanti Dhariwal got law and legal affairs, parliamentary affairs, urban development etc and Parsadilal Meena got health portfolio.

Rajasthan Govt allocates portfolios to ministers of the rejigged Cabinet, CM Ashok Gehlot keeps Home, Finance, and IT & Communication pic.twitter.com/NhHZP0E65p — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2021

Significance

Among the 15 new ministers, five are believed to be from former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot's camp. Vishvendra Singh, who was sacked from the cabinet last year has also got back his tourism portfolio.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that the latest cabinet reshuffle aimed to give representation to people belonging from all communities.

Rajasthan new cabinet ministers list with portfolios: Check full portfolios