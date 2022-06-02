Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot announces honourary award for sportspersons

Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award: The Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot announced that Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award will be introduced in the state for sportspersons. The Chief Minister said that Rajasthan Government is taking big decisions for the development of the sports in the state and also assured that the incentive amounts for the medal-winners will continue to increase.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot made the announcement of the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award in Rajasthan while addressing the inauguration and the player award ceremony at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Rajiv Gandhi Rural Olympics in Rajasthan: Key details

1. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also announced that Rajiv Gandhi Rural Olympics will start on August 29, 2022.

2. As per the CM, more than 27 lakh players of all ages will take part in Rajiv Gandhi Rural Olympics.

3. The event will become a big platform for the talent hunt in Rajasthan.

4. The winners in the Rural Olympics will also be given priority in the recruitment of the vacant posts in the Panchayat Cadre.

5. The Chief Minister of Rajasthan also released the torch of Rural Olympics at the ceremony.

Rajasthan government facilitates sportspersons in the state

The Medal-winning players in Rajasthan will not have to come to the Sports Council for grant money. An online portal has also been launched to make the process accessible.

229 players in the state who have excelled in Rajasthan have been given the appointments in the government services under out of turn policy.

A provision of two per cent reservation has also been made for the players in Rajasthan.

The Sportsperson pension will also be awarded to Dronacharya and Arjuna awardees along with Para Olympic, Olympic, Commonwealth and Asian Games medal winners.

Khel Ratna Award

Khel Ratna Award which is formally known as Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, formerly known as Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award in sports and games is the highest sporting honour in India.

It is awarded annually by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. As of 2020, Khel Ratna Award comprises a medallion, a certificate, and a cash prize of Rs. 25 lakh.