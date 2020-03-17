Rajya Sabha Passes Central Sanskrit University Bill 2019

The Rajya Sabha passed the Central Sanskrit University Bill 2019 on March 16, 2020. It will provide Central University status to three universities in India. Rajya Sabha passed the Central Sanskrit University Bill 2019 by voice vote.

Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said in the Parliament that Sanskrit literature has the largest repository along with a rich heritage. He also said that it will help all those people who are doing research work in Sanskrit.

Three Sanskrit Universities

The bill will enable to upgrade three universities as Central Sanskrit Universities. These three universities are - Rashtriya Sanskrit Vidyapeeth Tirupati, Rashtriya Sanskrit Sansthan and Sri Lal Bahadur Shastri Rashtriya Sanskrit Vidyapeeth.

Background

Lok Sabha passed the bill in December 2019 while it was introduced in the Rajya Sabha on March 02, 2020. It was introduced in Rajya Sabha by HRD Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'. Now, it will go back to the Lok Sabha for final stage.

Importance

The government is in favor of strengthening Sanskrit as well as Tamil, Telugu, Bangla, Malayalam, Gujarati, Kannada etc. HRD Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal said that Rashtriya Sanskrit Sansthan, Sri Lal Bahadur Shastri Vidyapeeth and Rashtriya Sanskrit Vidyapeeth Tirupati are the three important institutes that have been given the status of Central University. The Central Sanskrit University Bill 2019 was passed by voice vote in the Lok Sabha.