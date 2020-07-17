Ram Mandir construction to begin soon, PM Narendra Modi likely to attend the ceremonmy

The much-awaited Ram Mandir is soon going to become a reality with the construction expected to begin soon, as early as August 2020. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to attend the event along with UP CM Yogi Adityanath and select Ministers.

The Ramjanmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust members are scheduled to meet in Ayodhya on July 18, 2020 to finalise the date for the beginning of the construction of the grand temple. The date has already been agreed upon by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The members of the temple trust confirmed that an invitation has already been sent to the Prime Minister.

Key Highlights

• The Chairman of the temple construction committee Nripendra Mishra is expected to be present at the meeting tomorrow. He will finalise the date approved by the Prime Minister for the beginning of the construction of the Ram temple, as per sources.

• Bhoomi puja will be done at the Garbh Griha to mark the formal beginning of the construction of the grand temple and the invites have been sent out for the same.

• Besides the Prime Minister, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, few Ministers and MPs of the region are likely to be present on the occasion. The Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat is also expected to attend the event.

• The temple construction ceremony was earlier supposed to have a bigger list of attendees including many Union Ministers, Chief Ministers and other important dignitaries. However, the list will be kept short in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

• As per reports, the construction of the grand temple at Ramjanmbhoomi in Ayodhya is likely to begin in August.

Background

The Ramjanmabhoomi Trust was set up by the centre upon the mandate of the Supreme Court. In March 2020, a new place was created to shift the idol of Lord Ram. The idols will remain in the temporary structure until the construction of the temple is completed.

In a landmark judgement on November 9, 2019, a 5-judge Supreme Court bench headed by the then CJI Ranjan Gogoi unanimously ruled in favour of the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, on the land claimed by Sunni Waqf Board/Ram Lalla/Nirmohi Akhara.

The apex court upheld the claim that the disputed Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid site is the birthplace of Ram and ruled that whole of the disputed land will be given for construction of a Ram Temple and 5 acres of alternate land will be provided to the Sunni Waqf Board for the construction of a Mosque.