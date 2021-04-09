RBI to periodically publish Financial Inclusion Index: What is it? All you need to know

The Reserve Bank of India will be constructing and periodically publishing a "Financial Inclusion Index". The index will measure the extent of financial inclusion in the country.

The RBI said in a statement that the Financial Inclusion Index will be decided based on multiple parameters and it will reflect the deepening of financial inclusion in the country.

When will the Financial Inclusion Index be published?

The Financial Inclusion Index will be published annually in the month of July and it will cover the financial year ending on previous March month.

Financial Inclusion thrust area for government

•RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said in a virtual address after the Monetary Policy Committee's bi-monthly meeting that financial inclusion has been a thrust area for the government, the Reserve Bank and other regulators.

•He announced that significant progress had been made over the years and to measure the same, the RBI proposed to construct and publish a Financial Inclusion Index (FI Index) every year.

•The publication of the index was among the many key policy announcements made by the RBI Governor on April 7, 2021.