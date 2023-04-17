World Haemophilia Day 2023: A Rare Blood Disorder, Know Objective, Theme & Background here

World Haemophilia falls on April 17th of every day to commemorate the Birth Anniversary of Frank Schnabel who first discovered the World Federation of Haemophilia. This year’s theme to annually observe the day is “Access for All: Prevention of Bleeds as the global standard of care”.

Moreover, this is an opportunity to spread worldwide awareness and educate people regarding the growing concerns about this blood-related disease. Haemophilia and other blood disorders are serious life-threatening diseases. However, it is saddening that there is no permanent cure for Haemophilia till now.

🥳 Happy #WorldHemophiliaDay, everyone! 🎈Today, we celebrate our global community and raise awareness for this important cause. Let's spread the word and show our support! #WHD2023 #BleedingDisorders Learn more: https://t.co/rn0xhqQKGf pic.twitter.com/iHXSmZPdhA — WFH (@wfhemophilia) April 17, 2023

Only medications can be given to people suffering from this rare genetic disorder. These medicines are taken to halt bleeding.

Introduction to Haemophilia

Hemophilia is often characterized as an inherited bleeding disorder which results in the problem of blood clotting. It has been studied that this happens due to a deficiency in specific blood clotting factors.

This can consequently lead to forever bleeding which can be quite severe in specific patients. While there are certain medicines prescribed but there is no known cure for this disorder. The treatments that are available can be taken in order to manage the condition so that it will not affect day-to-day workings.

The World Federation of Haemophilia is an international NGO established with the goal of improving the lives of such people. As per the survey, about 75 per cent of the population suffering from bleeding disorders around the world either do not know about the disease or do not know how to address and treat it.

Historical Facts

Frank Schnabel who was afflicted with Haemophilia since birth, first set up WFH ( World Federation of Haemophilia. World He took this step in 1963 and the headquarters of this organisation is located in Montreal, Canada.

This day was for the first time celebrated in 1989 to enlighten people about the improved methods of diagnosis and accessible care for individuals with haemophilia conditions.

The day also marks the birthday of Frank Schnabel. In addition to this, researcher Friedrich Hopff along with his professor Dr Schonlein coined the term ‘Haemorrhaphilia’ together. Later the name was changed to ‘Haemophilia’. The red colour is regarded as a symbol of unity with haemophilia-affected people.

Tomorrow is #WorldHemophiliaDay! Let's spread awareness and support the global #BleedingDisorders community. Don't forget to use our official hashtags, #WHD2023 & #LightItUpRed, and our toolkit to share your stories and events with the world. Learn more: https://t.co/eQclrM9uYh pic.twitter.com/uozYphpuuw — WFH (@wfhemophilia) April 16, 2023

World Hemophilia Day 2023: Theme & Symptoms

For the current year, World Hemophilia Day will be celebrated under the theme - "Access for All: Prevention of Bleeds as the global standard of care”. It emphasized policymakers and governments to take necessary measures to spread awareness about this deadly disease.

It is for the prevention of bleeds for all people impaired with such types of disorders. There are different stages of Haemophilia which are mild moderate and severe. The intensity depends upon the clotting factor present in a person’s blood.

The symptoms vary from swelling, pain and bleeding in joints signifying an internal or external wound. Large and deep skin bruises and irritability are some of the main symptoms due to which a person suffers. Either this disease is congenital (present from birth) or acquired genetically when it develops at a later age.

Haemophilia Treatment

After carefully examining the patient’s medical history and physical aspects, the symptoms are derived by the respective doctors. They replace the missing blood clotting factor and this is usually done by injecting products like clotting factor concentrates into a person’s vein.

Following are the tests that may be conducted by healthcare facilitators.

Complete blood count (CBC)

Prothrombin time (PT) test.

