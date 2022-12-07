Spotlight Award: “RRR” bagged award at Hollywood Critics Association

RRR roars again in the International film festival. The movie bagged the Spotlight Award at Hollywood Critics Association. Recently, on December 2, 2022, director SS Rajamouli won the best director award at the New York Film Critics Circle. This would be the second international award captured by RRR within a week.

Through Instagram, RRR’s official team wrote, "We RRR elated... The cast and crew of #RRRMovie bags the prestigious HCA Spotlight Winner Award! We'd like to thank the @hollywoodcriticsassociation jury for recognizing #RRRMovie! #RRR #HCACritics #IndianCinema"

The cast and crew of #RRR will be the recipient of this year’s HCA Spotlight Award. #HCAFilmAwards #RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/QwHQQ2RY1R — Hollywood Critics Association (@HCAcritics) December 5, 2022

6th HCA Film Awards: Key details

The cast and crew of ‘RRR’ will receive the award along with Angela Bassett and Rian Johnson on February 24, 2023, in Los Angeles, at the 6th HCA Film Awards. Rasha Goel, HCA Board Member, in a press release, said, “As a person of Indian descent, it has been surreal to FINALLY watch an Indian film become a global phenomenon the way that 'RRR' has. The cultural effect that 'RRR' made on audiences globally makes it the perfect choice for this year's Spotlight Award.” She also added that the HCA has worked earnestly to promote underrepresented shows and voices in the industry. She said that as an organization, HCA couldn’t be happier in celebrating this incredible movie and all those who brought this project to life.

Awards and prizes won by RRR till now

SS Rajamouli's remarkable RRR has been awarded the prestigious Saturn Award 2022 in the Best International Film category. Atlanta Film Critics Circle also recognized the movie as the "Best International Picture." RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli, has also won the Best International Feature honour at the Sunset Circle Awards 2022. Atlanta Film Critics Circle comprises 32 film reviewers working for Atlanta-based publications and is dedicated to promoting local and international film art and culture.

Hollywood Critics Association

The Hollywood Critics Association (HCA) is an association of film critics based in Los Angeles, California. The Los Angeles Online Film Critics Society was created in 2016 and renamed in 2019. The organization was founded to showcase and encourage diverse and underrepresented perspectives in entertainment criticism and journalism.