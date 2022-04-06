Russia-Ukraine War: What happened in Bucha, was it a massacre and What is India's Stand on the issue?

India condemned the brutal civilian killings in Bucha town in Ukraine by the Russian armed forces. Noting that the killing reports are ‘deeply disturbing’, India at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has also called for an independent probe into the Bucha killings.

The leaders around the world condemned the killings of innocent civilians in Bucha, a Ukrainian town after a series of photographs and videos started circulating on social media. The case further escalated when the Ukrainian President requested the International Criminal Court to call for an investigation and identify what actually happened in Bucha. Russia, on the other hand, has maintained that no killings have taken place in the region and the killings are staged.

What happened in Bucha and was it a massacre?

Bucha Massacre or Bucha killings is a series of war crimes that involved the killings of innocent civilians living in the Ukrainian town. Civilians were killed by the Russian Armed forces after the country invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

According to the mayor of Bucha, more than 300 residents of the city were found and there were also reports of women being raped.

What happened in Bucha was a massacre as more than 300 bodies that were founded dead had their hands bound. Their flesh was burned and the victims were shot in the back of the head. Hundreds of civilians were found dead on the roads, by their homes, and in mass graves.

The targeted killings which Russia tried to cover have caused an uproar all over the world, forcing nations to address the issue at UNSC. The Russian army had moved into Bucha which made it one of the first outlying areas of Kyiv that Putin’s forces had moved into.

Bucha Killings: What is India’s Stand on it?

India’s Permanent Representative at the UN, TS Tirumurti, while speaking at the UNSC meeting on Ukraine said that India has continued to remain deeply concerned about the worsening situation in Ukraine and has called for an immediate cease of violence.

The situation in #Ukraine has not shown any significant improvement... Recent reports of civilian killings in Bucha are deeply disturbing. We unequivocally condemn these killings & support the call for an independent investigation: TS Tirumurti, Indian representative, at UNSC pic.twitter.com/VjCwtQfakJ — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2022

India condemned the Bucha killings at UNSC and said that the recent reports of civilian killings in Bucha are deeply disturbing. India also called for an independent investigation into the matter.

India at the UN also said that the country has been sending humanitarian supplies to Ukraine and its neighbours, including medicines and other essential relief materials.

Ukrainian President terms Bucha Killings as one of many war crimes by Russia

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on April 5, 2022, that the killings that happened in Bucha are only one of many war crimes that Russia has committed in Ukraine. Zelenskyy, while addressing UN Security Council for the first time since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, said that Russian forces has killed anyone serving the Eastern European Country.

While referring to Russia’s claim that the photos of the Bucha Killings were framed, the Ukrainian President said that the government has evidence, including satellite images to prove that the killings happened. He further added that Russia is trying to turn Ukraine into silent slaves.