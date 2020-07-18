Russian lawmakers submit draft law banning same-sex marriage

Russian Parliament has begun the process of legalising a ban on same-sex marriage. The Russian lawmakers submitted a draft legislation on July 14, 2020 that seeks to ban same-sex marriage.

The move follows the Russian Referendum 2020 on July 1st when the voters overwhelmingly supported the proposed changes to the constitution, one among which defines marriage as a union of a man and a woman only.

The new constitutional changes were proposed by the Vladimir Putin-led Russian Government. The new amendments also pave the way for Putin to possibly remain in power for another 16 years till 2036.

Same-Sex Marriage ban in Russia

• Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that he will not legalise gay marriage as long as he is in the Kremlin. Putin has aligned himself with the Russian Orthodox Church and hence, he seeks to distance Russia from western liberal values.

• The new draft legislation not only bans same-sex marriage but also outlaws gay couples from adopting children. The legislation is expected to be swiftly approved by the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament.

• The marriage ban and restrictions on adoption will also extend to transgender people. The legislation is a part of formalisation of new laws following the constitutional vote.

• The passing of the new legislation will make it hard for potential successors also to overturn the decision and legalise same-sex marriage even if they want to.

Background

Russians on July 1, 2020 voted in favour of the constitutional changes proposed by the Vladimir Putin-led Russian Government. Around 206 amendments had been proposed and the Russians had to vote a “yes” or a “no” to the reforms as a whole.

Overall, around 70 percent votes supported the nation’s new constitutional reforms, while almost 29 percent voted against them. The new constitutional reforms include changes that will allow Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has helmed Russia for nearly two decades to run for another two six-year consecutive terms upon expiry of his current term.