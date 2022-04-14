Sabka Vikas Mahaquiz: Govt launches India’s biggest Quiz contest- Know how to participate, Cash Prize of Rs 2000

Sabka Vikas Mahaquiz: The centre has launched India’s biggest ever Quiz Contest ‘Sabka Vikas Mahaquiz’. The theme of the first quiz is Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana. The quiz series has been launch on Ambedkar Jayanti April 14, 2022, on the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar. Ambedkar is an icon of social justice and empowerment.

The Sabka Vikas Mahaquiz is being organized by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology as a part of an outreach effort to build awareness in citizens. The quiz aims to sensitize the participants about various schemes and initiatives and how to avail benefits from them.

The quiz contest will be available in 12 languages and will carry a cash prize of Rs 2000 each for 1000 winners per quiz. The mygov quiz has been launched at 5pm on April 14 and will be live till 11.30 pm on April 28th.

Sabka Vikas Mahaquiz: Know Key Details

Mygov quiz duration: April 14- April 28.

Quiz Format

It would be a timed quiz with 20 questions that have to be answered in 300 seconds.

The quiz is available in 12 languages- England, Hindi, Malayalam, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Assamese, Punjabi, Telugu, Tamil, Odia and Kannada.

Rewards

A maximum of 1000 top-scoring participants will be chosen as winners per quiz and will be awarded a cash prize of Rs 2000.

How to Play Sabka Vikas Mahaquiz?

Visit quiz.mygov.in website to play the quiz.

website to play the quiz. Select your preferred language option from a drop down on the top right corner.

Then click on play quiz option.

Answer 20 questions within 300 seconds.

1st Quiz on Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY)

The first quiz is on Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY).

Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana: Key Features

Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) is a pro-poor scheme that was launched to reduce the challenges faced by the poor and most vulnerable due to disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The main goal of the PMGKAY scheme was to ensure no poor or vulnerable person or household went hungry.

Under the scheme, all NFSA (National Food Security Act) beneficiaries were entitled to 5 kgs of free foodgrain every month.

The estimated financial outlay of the scheme was about Rs. 3.4 Lakh Crore.

The PMGKAY is a unique scheme that focuses on combating the effects of the covid pandemic on the poor of the country.

Over 1,000 Lakh MT of food grains have already been distributed under the scheme.

The scheme was successful in keeping extreme poverty low in India during the pandemic.