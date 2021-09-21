Sahitya Akademi Fellowship 2021: Ruskin Bond, M Leelavathy, Vinod Kumar Shukla among 8 recipients

Sahitya Akademi Fellowship 2021: Eminent English author Ruskin Bond, Malayalam literary critic M Leelavathy and Hindi writer Vinod Kumar Shukla are among the eight writers who were selected for the prestigious Sahitya Akademi Fellowship on September 18, 2021.

The general council of Sahitya Akademi had met under the chairmanship of President Dr. Chandrashekhar Kambar to announce the winners of the literary honour- Sahitya Akademi fellowship.

The Sahitya Akademi Fellowship is awarded to 'literary persons of outstanding merit'.

Sahitya Akademi fellowship winners: Check Full List

Here's the complete list of writers:

1. M Leelavathy - Malayalam

2. Ruskin Bond - English

3. Sirshendu Mukhopadhyay - Bengali

4. Vinod Kumar Shukla -Hindi

5. Dr Bhalchandra Nemade - Marathi

6. Dr Tejwant Singh Gill - Punjabi

7. Swami Rambhadracharya - Sanskrit

8. Indira Parthasarathy - Tamil

About the writers

M Leelavathy

Mundanat Leelavathy is an acclaimed Malayalam writer, literary critic, and educationist, who has published over 60 books, including essays, translations and works on literary criticism.

The 94-year-old has won several awards in her long literary career including the prestigious Padma Shri award her contribution to the Malayalam literature and education and Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award in 1980. She was also honoured with Kerala's highest literary prize Ezhuthachan Puraskaram in 2010, for her outstanding critical works.

Ruskin Bond

The Indian author of British descent has written over hundreds of short stories, essays, novels and books for children. Some of his most notable works include The Room on the Roof, Our Trees Still Grow in Dehra, A Flight of Pigeons and The Blue Umbrella. He lives in Landour, Mussoorie in India with his adopted family.

His first novel, The Room on the Roof, was honoured with the John Llewellyn Rhys Prize in 1957. He was honoured with the Padma Shri in 1999 and the Padma Bhushan in 2014. He was honoured with the Sahitya Akademi Award in 1992 for Our Trees Still Grow in Dehra. Several of his stories have been incorporated in the school curriculum including The Night Train at Deoli and Time Stops at Shamli.

Several of his books were adapted into movies and TV shows including his novel A Flight of Pigeons, which was adapted in the 1978 Bollywood film Junoon. His novel Blue Umbrella was also adapted into a film by Bollywood director Vishal Bhardwaj, which later won the National Award for Best Children's film.

Sirshendu Mukhopadhyay

The 85-year-old is a renowned Bengali novelist and short story writer, who began his career as a teacher only to later shift to writing. Many of his novels were later adapted into movies including Hirer Angti, Nabiganjer Daitto, PatalGhor and most recently Manojder Adbhut Bari.

He had won the Sahitya Akademi award for his novel ‘Manabjamin’ in 1989. He has won other prominent literary awards including Ananda Puraskar, Vidyasagar Puraskar (1985)for his contributions to children's literature and Saratchandra Media and Bhaulka Puraskar (1988).

Vinod Kumar Shukla

He is a modern Hindi writer known for his style that often borders on magic-realism. His works include Naukar ki Kameez, which was adapted into a film of the same name by Mani Kaul and Deewar Mein Ek Khirkee Rahati Thi. He had won the Sahitya Akademi Award for the best Hindi work in 1999.

Dr. Bhalchandra Nemade

He is a Marathi writer, poet, critic and linguistic scholar, whose debut novel Kosala, brought new dimensions to the world of Marathi literature. He later published a tetralogy comprising novels -Bidhar, Hool, Jareela and Jhool. He published his magnum opus in 2013 titled 'Hindu: Jagnyachi Samruddha Adgal', which is regarded as his masterpiece. He was honoured with both Sahitya Akademi Award and Jnanapith Award, the highest literary honour in India. He was also honoured with the Padma Shri in 2013.

Dr Tejwant Singh Gill

He is an eminent Punjabi writer and scholar and has written around 25 books. He has also translated works of Punjabi poetry, drama and fiction into English. He had also translated Garcia Marquez's "One Hundred Years of Solitude" into Punjabi.

Swami Rambhadracharya

Swami Rambhadracharya is a Hindu spiritual leader, educator, Sanskrit scholar, poet and author based in Chitrakoot, India. He is the founder and head of Tulsi Peeth, a religious and social service institution in Chitrakoot. He has been blind since he was two months old and he had received no formal education till he was 17 years.

He has never used Braille or any other form of aid to learn. He can speak 22 languages and write in several languages including Sanskrit, Hindi, Maithili and Awadhi. He has authored over 100 books and 50 papers and poems. He has been honoured with several awards including the Sahitya Akademi Award, President's Certificate of Honours, Tulasi Award, Vishishta Puraskar, Dev Bhumi Award and Vachaspati Award among others.

Indira Parthasarathy

R. Parthasarathy is a Tamil author and playwright, who has published 16 novels, 10 plays and anthologies of short stories and essays. His best work include plays- "Aurangzeb", "Nandan Kathai" and "Ramanujar". He is the only Tamil writer to receive both the Sahitya Akademi Award (1999) and the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award (2004). He was also awarded the Saraswati Samman in 1999. He was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2010.