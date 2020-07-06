Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel COVID-19 Hospital becomes operational in Delhi

Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel COVID-19 hospital built by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in Delhi cantonment has become operational from July 5, 2020. The hospital has a facility of 1,000 beds along with 250 ICU beds.

The newly built hospital is a temporary structure that has been built in a record time of 12 days by DRDO along with Health Ministry, Home Ministry, Tata Sons, Armed Forces, and other industry players.

Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the hospital. The union ministers were accompanied by Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Covid Hospital becomes operational - A humble contribution of DRDO in the service of Nation. pic.twitter.com/43rjbT3n55 — DRDO (@DRDO_India) July 5, 2020

Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel Hospital: Key Highlights

• The newly built hospital will be operated by the nurses, the medical team of doctors, and support staff from the Armed Forced Medical Services, and the facility will be maintained by DRDO.

• Hospital also has DRDO managed psychological counselling centre for the mental well being of the patients.

• The COVID-19 patients who are referred by the district administration will be admitted and they will be treated free of cost. While the critical cases will be referred to AIIMS.

• The centrally air-conditioned medical facility is spread over 25 thousand square meters. Each ICU is equipped with ventilator and monitoring equipment.

• The hospital consist of the medical block with pharmacy and laboratory, a separate reception- cum- patient admission block, nurses and duty doctors accommodation, and four modular patients blocks each consisting of 250 beds.

Hospital Designing by DRDO:

• The corridor network in Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel Hospital has been designed to keep the patient’s movements separate from the staff and doctors.

• Toilets and Sanitation Facilities have been situated between the blocks for easy access to the facility personnel and patients.

• The patient blocks are also self-sufficient with the facilities for medical staff and patients.

• The patient facilities include x-ray, oxygen supply to each bed, ventilators, ECG, haematological test facilities, COVID Test Labs, Stretchers, Wheel Chairs, and other medical equipment.

Hospital established by DRDO in record time:

An urgent need to increase the hospital beds in Delhi for the treatment of COVID-19 patients was discussed between the Defence and Home ministries. The target to establish a one thousand bed hospital in less than 14 days was set by both the ministries.

As DRDO was asked to establish the hospital, it undertook the development, design, and operationalization of the facility on a war footing. For the hospital, the land situated near the New Delhi Domestic Airport Terminal T1 was identified and the permission to built the hospital on the identified land was taken from Indian Air Force. DRDO commenced the construction work from June 23, 2020.

Defence Minister on a visit to hospital:

The Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh expressed satisfaction after visiting COVID hospital. He also appreciated the efforts of stakeholders in building the facility in such a short span of time.

The Union Minister during his visit to the hospital informed that more than 250 intensive care units are available in the facility and all the guidelines by World Health Organization (WHO) have been followed in this hospital.