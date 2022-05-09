Cyclone Asani Update: Cyclone Asani intensifies into Severe Cyclone Storm- Will it be as disastrous as Cyclone Amphan?

Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

Cyclone Asani Update: A deep depression formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal and intensified into a cyclonic storm ‘Asani’ on May 8th. It further intensified into a severe cyclonic storm over the east central Bay of Bengal in the next 24 hours.

Created On: May 9, 2022 11:11 IST
Cyclone Asani Update: Severe Cyclonic Storm Asani likely to move northwestwards till May 10th and reach Westcentral and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts. The storm is predicted to gradually weaken into a cyclonic storm in the next 48 hours, as per India Meteorological Department.

The fishermen have been advised not to venture into the deep sea area over the central parts of Bay of Bengal on May 9th and 10th and over Northwest Bay of Bengal from May 10th to 12th. The fishermen at sea have been advised to return to the coast by the morning of 10th May.

Cyclone Asani Update

Light to moderate rainfall is likely to commence at many places over districts of coastal Odisha from the evening on May 10.

Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at 1-2 places over the districts of Gajapati, Ganjam, and Puri.

The sea conditions near the Odisha coast are expected to become rough on Monday and rougher on May 10 and the wind speed in the sea will increase to 80-90 kmph on May 10.

The administrations of Purba Medinipur, South 24 Parganas, and North 24 Parganas three districts are preparing cyclone shelters, schools and other pucca structures, dry food, and necessary medicines on standby. 

Cyclone Asani Name

The name Cyclone Asani has been given by Sri Lanka. It means 'wrath' in Sinhalese. 

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on May 8th that the cyclonic storm named 'Asani' is expected to further intensify in the next 24 hours. 

West Bengal Paddy crop to be affected?

The farmers in West Bengal's East Midnapore district are bracing up for Cyclone 'Asani' with heavy rainfall predicted in West Bengal, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh. Both Kolkata and south Bengal are predicted to receive heavy rain between May 10 and 13. 

Farmers had suffered heavy loss of life and property in the last two cyclones that hit the region in 2020 and 2021. This year again the farmers are trying to save their harvested crops from the field.

While most of the farmers were able to harvest and carry back crops from the field during this paddy crop season, there are still some farmers whose crops are still in the field and they are trying to save that. 

Cyclone Asani to be as disastrous as Cyclone Amphan?

According to PK Jena, Odisha's Special Relief Commissioner, Severe Cyclone Asani is expected to downgrade into a deep depression again on May 11 by the time it reaches south of Puri. 

Background

A severe cyclonic storm' Amphan had hit the region in May 2020, causing widespread damage in both Odisha and West Bengal. A year later, another Cyclonic storm 'Yash' hit the region on May 26, 2021. 

