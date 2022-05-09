Cyclone Asani Update: Cyclone Asani intensifies into Severe Cyclone Storm- Will it be as disastrous as Cyclone Amphan?

Cyclone Asani Update: Severe Cyclonic Storm Asani likely to move northwestwards till May 10th and reach Westcentral and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts. The storm is predicted to gradually weaken into a cyclonic storm in the next 48 hours, as per India Meteorological Department.

A deep depression formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal and intensified into a cyclonic storm ‘Asani’ on May 8th. It further intensified into a severe cyclonic storm over the east central Bay of Bengal in the next 24 hours.

Super Cyclonic Storm Asani moved WNW during past 6 hrs & lay over WC & adjoining South Bay of Bengal at 5:30 am. To move NW wards till 10th May & reach WC & adjoining NW Bay of Bengal off North Andhra & Odisha coasts. To weaken gradually into a Cyclonic Storm in next 48 hrs: IMD pic.twitter.com/5ebMuypyBl — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2022

The fishermen have been advised not to venture into the deep sea area over the central parts of Bay of Bengal on May 9th and 10th and over Northwest Bay of Bengal from May 10th to 12th. The fishermen at sea have been advised to return to the coast by the morning of 10th May.

Read: 17 NDRF, 20 ODRAF teams on standby in Odisha

Cyclone Asani Update

Light to moderate rainfall is likely to commence at many places over districts of coastal Odisha from the evening on May 10.

Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at 1-2 places over the districts of Gajapati, Ganjam, and Puri.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into deep sea area over central parts of Bay of Bengal on 9th&10th May and over Northwest Bay of Bengal on 10th to 12th May. Fishermen whoever out at sea are advised to return to coast by morning of 10th May: Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2022

The sea conditions near the Odisha coast are expected to become rough on Monday and rougher on May 10 and the wind speed in the sea will increase to 80-90 kmph on May 10.

The administrations of Purba Medinipur, South 24 Parganas, and North 24 Parganas three districts are preparing cyclone shelters, schools and other pucca structures, dry food, and necessary medicines on standby.

Cyclone Asani Name

The name Cyclone Asani has been given by Sri Lanka. It means 'wrath' in Sinhalese.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on May 8th that the cyclonic storm named 'Asani' is expected to further intensify in the next 24 hours.

West Bengal Paddy crop to be affected?

The farmers in West Bengal's East Midnapore district are bracing up for Cyclone 'Asani' with heavy rainfall predicted in West Bengal, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh. Both Kolkata and south Bengal are predicted to receive heavy rain between May 10 and 13.

Farmers had suffered heavy loss of life and property in the last two cyclones that hit the region in 2020 and 2021. This year again the farmers are trying to save their harvested crops from the field.

While most of the farmers were able to harvest and carry back crops from the field during this paddy crop season, there are still some farmers whose crops are still in the field and they are trying to save that.

#WATCH | Thunderstorms & moderate rainfall are likely over some parts of Howrah, Kolkata, Hooghly & West Midnapur districts of West Bengal during the next 2-3hrs today. People are advised to stay in a safe place during thunderstorm activity: IMD Kolkata pic.twitter.com/qmSjeWH3qq — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2022

Cyclone Asani to be as disastrous as Cyclone Amphan?

According to PK Jena, Odisha's Special Relief Commissioner, Severe Cyclone Asani is expected to downgrade into a deep depression again on May 11 by the time it reaches south of Puri.

By the time it reaches south of Puri, it will almost be evening of May 11 & will again be a deep depression. From a cyclonic storm, it will downgrade into a deep depression. We do not expect very severe wind speed maybe 40-60 km/h: PK Jena, Special Relief Commissioner, Odisha pic.twitter.com/SIs1kGaJiW — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2022

Background

A severe cyclonic storm' Amphan had hit the region in May 2020, causing widespread damage in both Odisha and West Bengal. A year later, another Cyclonic storm 'Yash' hit the region on May 26, 2021.

Read: Odisha issues cyclone alert, 18 district collectors asked to be prepared- 17 NDRF, 20 ODRAF teams on standby