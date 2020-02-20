Shri Ramayana Express: Know Route, Facilities, Schedule

Shri Ramayana Express in News: Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) recently announced to run a special train ‘Shri Ramayana Express’ from March 2020. Shri Ramayana Express will have 10 coaches with five sleeper class non-aerated coaches and five AC 3-tier coaches. This train will cover all pilgrimage sites associated with Lord Rama.

This special train will provide 16 nights -17 days tour. Passengers of Ramayana Express will visit places associated with Lord Rama and Ramayana, it is also known as the ‘Ramayana Circuit of India.’

Route of Shri Ramayana Express Ram Janmbhoomi and Hanuman Garhi at Ayodhya, Tulsi Manas Mandir and Sankat Mochan Mandir at Varanasi, Sita Mata Mandir at Sitamarhi (Bihar), Bharat Mandir at Nandigram, and Janakpur (Nepal), , Triveni Sangam, Sita Samahit Sthal at Sitamarhi (UP), Hanuman Mandir and Bharadwaj Ashram at Prayaag, Ramghat and Sati Anusuiya Mandir at Chitrakoot, Shringi Rishi Mandir at Shringverpur, Anjanadri Hill and Hanuman Janm Sthal at Hampi, Panchvati at Nasik and Jyotirlinga Shiva Mandir at Rameshwaram.

Facilities

Shri Ramayana Express will offer pure vegetarian food and accommodation. Apart from that SL Class booking travelers will get wash and change facilities in Dharamshala. Similarly, AC Class booking travellers will get a wash and change facility in hotels. Passengers will get sight-seeing arrangements by non-AC buses. A dedicated tour manager of IRCTC will assist the passengers during the entire tour.

If the train schedule falls during the 'Navratra' period then travelers will get means cooked without onion and garlic. The pantry car will also carry fasting food such as Fruits, Sabudana Khichdi, Curd and Potato, etc.

Fares

As per the media reports, tourists may opt SL Class package at a cost of Rs 16,065 per person. On the other hand, the AC Class package will cost Rs 26,775 per person. If passengers want to visit Sri Lanka then they will have to pay extra. Travellers can take a flight from Chennai to Colombo. The 5 nights and 6 days package in Sri Lanka will cost Rs 37,800 per person.

Schedule

The train will start its journey from Safdarjung Railway Station (New Delhi) on March 28, 2020. It will take 16 nights and 17 days to complete its journey of Ramayana Circuit.