Shyama Prasad Mukherji National Rurban Mission completes four years

Shyama Prasad Mukherji National Rurban Mission (SPMRM) completed its four years on February 21, 2020. The mission was launched by the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi on February 21, 2016. It was launched with a mission to bring about comprehensive changes in rural areas that have reached the threshold of development.

The Shyama Prasad Mukherji National Rurban Mission, launched by the Union Ministry of Rural Development, focuses on cluster-based integrated development through location planning. It identifies rural clusters across the country where increasing signs of urbanization such as increased urban density, higher levels of non-agricultural employment, increased economic activity and other signs of urbanization are found.

About Shyama Prasad Mukherji National Rurban Mission

The mission aims to provide a new impetus to economic development at the local level. It will also provide a comprehensive transformation to these rural clusters by increasing basic services and creating well-organized rural clusters. This will lead to the overall development of the region and will promote integrated and inclusive rural development.

The mission envisages the development of 300 rural clusters in a timely and holistic manner. About 296 clusters have been selected and 288 Integrated Cluster Action Plans (ICAP) have been approved. Apart from that, detailed project reports of 240 clusters have been approved.

What is Rurban Cluster?

The 'Rurban Cluster' is a cluster of villages geographically adjacent to each other with a population of about 25,000 to 50,000 in the plains and coastal areas and 5,000 to 15,000 in the desert, hilly or tribal areas. As far as practicable, the village cluster is the unit of administrative convergence of gram panchayats and will be under one block/tehsil for administrative convenience.

Components to funding/finance

The Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Rurban Mission is a centrally sponsored scheme. This mission has two components related to funding or finance: (1) Modified funds through various Central Sector Schemes, Centrally Sponsored Schemes, State Sector / Sponsored Schemes / Programs, CSR Funds, (2) Critical Gap Funds (CGF). It provides for a CGF up to Rs 30 crore per cluster for non-tribal clusters and up to Rs 15 crore per cluster for clusters in tribal and hilly states.

Components of selection

SPMRM clusters are selected from the following components during its baseline survey: (i) Social Infrastructure, (ii) Rural Housing, (iii) Agri-Services Processing and Allied Activities, (iv) Electrification Sports Infrastructure, (v) Access to Village Streets With Drains, (vi) Inter Village Roads Connectivity, (vii) Piped Water Supply, (viii) Skill Development Training Linked to Economic Activities, (ix) LPG Gas Connection, (x) Health, (xi) Education, (xii) Digital Literacy, (xiii) Citizens Service Centres, (xiv) Solid and Liquid Waste Management, (xv) Environment, (xvi) Employment Generation and SHG Formation, (xvii) Tourism Promotion, (xviii) Village Street Lights and (xix) Sanitation, (xx) Public Transport, (xxi) Social Welfare.